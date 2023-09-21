Mercedes-Benz SA voted coolest car brand at Sunday Times GenNext Awards

Mercedes-Benz South Africa has won the category of Coolest Motor Vehicle Brand in the 2023 Sunday Times GenNext awards. Friend of the brand, Siya Kolisi was awarded Coolest Local Sportsperson.

Image supplied

The coolest brands, according to South Africa’s youth, were announced at this year’s annual Sunday Times GenNext Awards, held in Melrose Arch, Johannesburg on 20 September 2023.

The survey is a barometer of what South Africa’s youth find on-trend and inspirational and delivers insights that are valued by brand management, advertising, and marketing professionals.

“Clearly, understanding the brand decisions of the youth will be critical to future business success,” says Pule Molebeledi, acting CEO at Arena Holdings, which owns and manages the Sunday Times GenNext brand.

The results