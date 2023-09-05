Kia The Glen takes top honours in the 2023 Kia Dealer of the Year Awards

Kia South Africa this weekend rewarded its top-performing dealerships across the country with prizes for outstanding achievements in sales, after-sales and service operations. The 2023 Kia Dealer of the Year Awards, which encompass the period July 2022 to June 2023, was held during the brand’s leadership conference at The Marriott in Melrose Arch, Johannesburg.
The conference and awards was hosted by Kia South Africa’s CEO, Gary Scott, and attended by senior leadership from its full dealer network, key network partners and representatives from Kia’s regional headquarters for the Middle East and Africa in Dubai.
“This has been a year of two halves, the first characterised by global stock shortages and the second by weak market conditions,” comments Scott. “Our dealer network has responded well to this changing dynamic and a dealer conference gives us an opportunity to both reward excellence as well as to set out our stall for the 12 months ahead. We’re honoured to have a national team of business partners who deliver on our purpose of making each one of our customer’s journeys through daily life count.”
In most categories, awards comprise a bronze, silver and gold award while, in some award categories, this is further broken down by dealership size. For the 2023 awards, Kia has also consolidated many of its previous awards in order to best encapsulate that success must be achieved across all the various business elements to truly represent excellence.
This consolidation was most apparent in the new Aftersales Dealer of the Year award, which considers a dealership’s performance across CSI, service operations, accessories sales, parts sales as well as training compliance and completion.
In addition, Kia also presented a number of Inspiration awards to individuals who have excelled in their respective roles within the aftersales space:
For the Sales Dealer of the Year award, dealerships were measured on their sales-to-target achievement for the year, volume sales by unit and other sales-related elements.
Fleet and corporate sales are a crucial part of many dealerships’ success and often require months of relationship building before orders are secured. The Kia Fleet Sales Dealer of the Year awards were determined based on the number of fleet sales generated during the previous financial year, the number of model variants sold, as well as the number of corporate clients sold to. The winner for 2023 was Kia Northcliff.
Kia South Africa also presented a series of Inspiration awards to individuals who have excelled in their respective roles within the sales space:
Finally, the most prestigious award of the night, that of overall Kia Dealer of the Year, went to Kia The Glen. Proving that excellence across all aspects of business operations is critical to a business’ success, dealer principal Kabelo Tlailane and his team’s successes across sales, after-sales and service operations resulted in Kia The Glen, in the south of Johannesburg, ranking highest in this year’s awards.
“Kabelo and his team have proved over the 12 months over which the awards were determined that it is leadership in action that defines a successful business,” comments Gary Scott. “They have worked to shift standards in all aspects of their business, living up to the brand slogan, ‘Movement that inspires’”.