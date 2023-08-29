Kia donates R70,000 towards the RADA MiPad project to empower more girls in Women's Month

“Our partnership with RADA remains rooted in providing support to organisations that make a tangible difference in the lives of South Africans,” comments Christo Valentyn, general manager of marketing for Kia South Africa. “Whether we are providing financial support to expand the MiPad project or donating a Kia vehicle to more effectively deliver food and other essentials to the various RADA CARE Homes, we know that our contribution is being utilised for the betterment of hundreds, if not thousands, of people.”

RADA, an acronym for rape, alcohol, drug, abuse, has a long-standing partnership with Kia South Africa, who has supported the organisation for many years through cash donations towards operating costs, vehicle sponsorships to reach the communities it serves more effectively as well as the MiPad project. Annually, Kia also supports RADA’s fundraising raffle, and will again be providing a Kia vehicle to the winner of the raffle while they enjoy a two-night stay at the five-star Tiger Canyon Private Game Reserve, another of RADA’s long standing partners.

“The RADA team is eternally grateful for all the amazing support we receive from Kia South Africa,” comments Tracey Pitout, general manager of RADA. “This donation allows us to distribute a further 608 MiPad packs to Grade 7 schoolgirls situated in vulnerable communities, empowering them to attend school uninterrupted by their monthly menstrual cycles. Without Kia’s generous support, these handouts would not be possible; it changes the lives of young girls, families and communities.”

There is still time for you to enter this year’s raffle, and Kia South Africa invites the nation to join it in support of RADA. To get your 2023 Raffle tickets visit: https://www.rada.co.za/raffle-2023/.

Anyone can become a RADA angel and sponsor a girl, a grade or a school. For more information, visit www.rada.co.za or email az.oc.adar@yecart.



