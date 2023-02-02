Kia South Africa welcomes Toni Herbst as PR, communications and events manager

Kia South Africa is proud to welcome Toni Herbst to the brand as its new PR, commucations and events Manager, effective 1 February 2023. She will report to Kia's head of marketing, Christo Valentyn, and look after Kia South Africa's public relations, communications and event activities, including press relations, new vehicle launches and test drive events.

“I am very fortunate to have the opportunity to join Kia South Africa and look forward to working with an already established team in my new role,” comments Herbst. “‘Movement that Inspires’ speaks to me personally and, after being in the industry for over 33 years, in various positions at various brands, I am excited to help grow and add value to the ever-growing Kia brand in South Africa.”

Toni Herbst started her career at Toyota South Africa Motors in 1989, filling various roles in publications, communications and public relations. She joined Peugeot Citroën South Africa in 2008 as the company’s general manager of public relations, followed by a general manager role with the South African Guild of Mobility Journalists. Most recently, Herbst filled the role of media liaison at Suzuki Auto South Africa.

“With multi-brand experience in a career spanning more than three decades, Toni is a well-respected figure in the automotive industry who brings a wealth of industry insight and experience to the Kia South Africa marketing department,” comments Valentyn. “Her proven track record in South Africa’s automotive industry is an asset to Kia, and we’re delighted to welcome her to the team.”

Toni Herbst can be reached as follows, effective immediately:

011 457 0200

082 562 7686

Tonih1@kia.co.za