Kia makes exciting return to Sema with custom EV concepts destined for adventure

EV9 “ADVNTR” Concept EV SUV – the most adventurous EV SUV offering rugged capability and maximum lifestyle flexibility. PV5 “WKNDR” Concept EV Van – the coolest and most capable EV designed to complement the bold side of life.

Kia this week unveiled two all-new customised concept vehicles at the 2024 Specialty Equipment Market Association (Sema) Show in Las Vegas. Imagined by designers from Kia Design Centre America, the concepts bring to life an easy to imagine future where vehicles will provide the ultimate in capability, adaptability, utility and organisation, all with an eye on sustainability.

Known as a showcase for concept vehicles from mild to extreme, Sema features manufacturers of automotive accessories designed to enhance the performance, styling, comfort, convenience and safety of current and future cars, trucks and SUVs. From the latest accessories, exciting concept vehicles and one-of-a-kind models, to special editions featuring advanced safety and technology, Sema is the trade show for automotive enthusiasts who know, love and understand vehicles inside and out.

For the 2024 Sema Show, the design team at Kia Design Centre America, based in Irvine, California, developed two custom concept lifestyle vehicles that intrinsically blend form and function into machines designed for responsible engagement with nature.

EV9 ADVNTR concept EV SUV

This truly unique all-electric three-row SUV is designed to take life well beyond the beaten path – and conquer it. Built for serious fun, the EV9 SUV has been refined into the most adventurous SUV Kia has ever imagined. With custom front and rear facias for a unique and rugged look and reinforced rocker panels for increased capability and character, the EV9 ADVNTR EV SUV also features a three-inch lift compared to the standard EV9 and a rugged tyre and wheel combination to maximise the vehicle’s off-road capability. A custom roof rack can handle everything from standard luggage containers to bespoke roof-mounted tents that transform the EV9 ADVNTR into a machine perfect for getaways in the great outdoors. Rough and ready, the EV9 ADVNTR EV SUV is Kia’s latest expression of a lifestyle utility vehicle ready for tomorrow’s adventures.

PV5 WKNDR concept EV van

Based on Kia’s recently debuted line of EV PBVs, or Purpose Beyond Vehicles, designed for small business and delivery functionality, the PV5 is a highly capable van allowing expression of your lifestyle wherever it may take you. Lifted and equipped with off road tyres, it is an ideal escape pod for extended weekends in nature.

The PV5 WKNDR EV van features a highly flexible and adaptable modular interior that can be easily and efficiently customised to maximise space and function – akin to a Swiss army knife on wheels. The van’s “gear head” feature is the first-of-its-kind storage solution that provides an off-board, sheltered storage space for gear when the vehicle is stationary, allowing for maximum utilisation of interior space while still offering easy access to gear outside.

The PV5 WKNDR EV van’s “gear head” can also be transformed into a mobile pantry for cooking aficionados that want to “cook with a view”. Truly self-sufficient, the PV5 WKNDR EV van features solar panels and unique hydro turbine wheels that can recharge the batteries for many uses. As an example, Kia installed an onboard compressor to handle needs for inflation, from adjusting tyre pressure when out on the trail to inflating space efficient mattresses when setting up camp for the night.

“Kia’s rugged and capable utility vehicles have long been known for being versatile, adaptable and comfortable to suit the needs of a wide range of consumers. We wanted to ‘level up’ the functionality and capability by developing these concepts that take those legendary attributes to the next level,” said Steven Center, COO and EVP, Kia America. “Our vehicles already help people live their active and adventurous lifestyles and it was fun to see just how far we could go with these latest concepts. The Sema Show acts as a blank canvas for creativity and offers a glimpse into what Kia’s automotive future may hold.”



