Kia EV9 wins Luxury category in German Car of the Year 2024 Awards

EV9 follows in the footsteps of Kia's first dedicated BEV, the EV6 EV9 chosen as winner by a panel of 27 trade journalists from a pool of nine competing models

After making its debut in the 5m class, Kia immediately won over the 27-member jury of the ‘German Car of the Year 2024’ (GCOTY) award. The three-row Kia EV9 electric SUV has been selected within the “Luxury” category for the German Car of the Year 2024 competition, encompassing all models with a base price exceeding 70,000 Euro. The Kia EV9 emerged as the victorious choice against eight other competing models in its category.

“As Kia’s new flagship, the EV9 plays a pivotal role in transforming our brand into a leading EV provider. With its extraordinarily variable and spacious interior, striking design, and ultra-fast charging technology, it sets new standards in the SUV segment,” said Won-Jeong Jeong, President of Kia Europe. “We are very proud that the EV9 was named 'German Luxury Car of the Year' even before it is launched, as it is a strong signal that the Kia brand and its electrification strategy are recognized and awarded by German industry experts.”

In this year’s GCOTY competition, which marks its sixth edition, a panel of 27 trade journalists tested and evaluated a comprehensive line-up of 48 new models. The competition is structured into five distinctive categories: ‘Compact,’ ‘Premium,’ ‘Luxury,’ ‘New Energy,’ and ‘Performance.’ Currently, the panel is poised to select the overall winner from the five best-in-class, with the announcement slated for the beginning of October.

Long-range, high-tech SUV with highly adaptable seat configuration

The EV9 represents Kia’s largest model offering in Europe to date. Following the EV6’s example, it is built on the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and features the advantage of 800-volt ultra-fast charging technology, giving it one of the best charging performances in its class. When conditions are optimal, the 99.8 kWh battery can gain up to 239km of driving range in as little as 15 minutes of charging.

The EV9 offers a rear-wheel-drive option powered by a 150kW motor, delivering an impressive all-electric range of up to 541km based on WLTP standards. Alternatively, it comes as an all-wheel-drive variant powered by twin 141kW electric motors, presenting an all-electric range of 497km (WLTP). The AWD version is also available as the sporty GT-line model, which can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.3 seconds and has a top speed of 200 km/h.

The EV9 also prioritises comfort during breaks. For example, the GT-line version comes with front-row ‘relax’ seats that are electrically adjustable, allowing for a cosy reclined position while parked or during charging. The EV9 offers seating options as a seven-seater or a six-seater with individual second-row seats. Customers can choose between relaxation seats, like those in the front row, or swivel seats that can turn 90 degrees towards the open door or 180 degrees towards the third-row passengers.

The rear-wheel drive base model offers a comprehensive range of standard features. This includes bi-colour artificial leather seat covers, three-zone automatic climate control, a sensor-controlled tailgate, electrically folding and re-opening third-row backrests, automatic flush door handles, V2L function for using the battery as a power source, fingerprint recognition, and the ‘Digital Key 2.0’. The standard driver assistance suite includes Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA 2) with Lane Following Assist 2 (LFA 2), Forward Collision-avoidance Assist 2 (FCA 2) with turning function and cross-traffic detection, along with Smart Cruise Control (SCC). In addition, the GT-line model features adaptive dual-LED headlights, the all-round view camera Blind View Monitor (BVM), Blind-spot Collision-avoidance Assist (BCA), and Remote Smart Parking Assist 2 (RSPA 2), which is available as an optional upgrade for the base line.



