Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Kia South AfricaWoodford GroupBizcommunity.comBroad MediaSumitomo DunlopEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Automotive Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Automotive jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Kia Niro and Kia EV6 GT named as top 3 finalists in 2023 World Car Awards

9 Mar 2023
Issued by: Kia South Africa
  • The Kia Niro selected as finalist for World Car of the Year
  • The Kia EV6 GT named as a finalist for World Performance Car
  • Winners to be announced at the New York International Auto Show in April

    • Two Kia models have been selected as a top three finalist in two categories for the 2023 World Car Awards. The Kia Niro has earned a position among the top three finalists for the World Car of the Year category, while the Kia EV6 GT has been named as a finalist in the World Performance Car category.

    The recognition comes from a jury of 100 distinguished international automotive journalists representing 32 countries, who evaluated a broad range of vehicles from around the world.

    The Niro, a contender for the prestigious title of the World Car of the Year award, brings a new level of sustainable mobility with its innovative features and user-friendly technology. The Kia Niro’s potential win this year would be another significant accomplishment for the Kia brand in the same category as the Kia Telluride’s victory in 2020.

    Kia Niro and Kia EV6 GT named as top 3 finalists in 2023 World Car Awards

    The announcement follows the announcement yesterday – on International Women’s Day – that the Kia Niro was named the ‘Supreme Winner’ in the 2023 Women’s World Car of the Year awards, with the 63-panel of women motoring journalists declaring the Niro the world’s best car for 2023.

    The second-generation Niro has already won several awards, including a Golden Steering Wheel award in the compact SUV category, and first place in the mass market category of the 2022 J.D. Power Electric Vehicle Experience Ownership Study.

    Kia Niro and Kia EV6 GT named as top 3 finalists in 2023 World Car Awards

    The Kia EV6 GT, a top three finalist in the World Performance Car category, boasts impressive acceleration with 567 horsepower on tap, combined with long-range capability, and a spacious interior, all wrapped up in a sleek and sophisticated design. The Kia EV6, upon which the EV6 GT is based, has already made history by receiving two highly esteemed awards: the 2022 European Car of the Year and the 2023 North American Utility vehicle of the Year.

    The winners of the 2023 World Car Awards will be announced live at an awards ceremony at the 2023 New York International Auto Show on 5 April 2023.

    NextOptions
    Kia South Africa
    Kia is a global mobility brand with a vision to create sustainable mobility solutions for consumers, communities, and societies around the world.
    Read more: Kia, World Car of the Year, Kia South Africa

    Related

    Kia South Africa embarks on focused drive to include more women in its retail network
    Kia South AfricaKia South Africa embarks on focused drive to include more women in its retail network7 Feb 2023
    Kia South Africa welcomes Toni Herbst as PR, communications and events manager
    Kia South AfricaKia South Africa welcomes Toni Herbst as PR, communications and events manager2 Feb 2023
    Kia South Africa launches road trip anthem campaign
    Kia South AfricaKia South Africa launches road trip anthem campaign9 Jan 2023
    Kia South Africa launches road trip anthem campaign
    Kia South Africa launches road trip anthem campaign15 Nov 2022
    Lead by example: The all-new Kia Sportage
    Lead by example: The all-new Kia Sportage31 Oct 2022
    #OrchidsandOnions: Leading by example
    #OrchidsandOnions: Leading by example24 Oct 2022
    2022 Seven7 Drive raises more than R60,000 for Cupcakes of Hope in aid of childhood cancer
    Kia South Africa2022 Seven7 Drive raises more than R60,000 for Cupcakes of Hope in aid of childhood cancer28 Sep 2022
    Kia Edenvale takes top honours in the 2022 Kia Dealer of the Year Awards
    Kia South AfricaKia Edenvale takes top honours in the 2022 Kia Dealer of the Year Awards13 Sep 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz