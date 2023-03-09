Kia Niro and Kia EV6 GT named as top 3 finalists in 2023 World Car Awards

The Kia Niro selected as finalist for World Car of the Year The Kia EV6 GT named as a finalist for World Performance Car Winners to be announced at the New York International Auto Show in April

Two Kia models have been selected as a top three finalist in two categories for the 2023 World Car Awards. The Kia Niro has earned a position among the top three finalists for the World Car of the Year category, while the Kia EV6 GT has been named as a finalist in the World Performance Car category.

The recognition comes from a jury of 100 distinguished international automotive journalists representing 32 countries, who evaluated a broad range of vehicles from around the world.

The Niro, a contender for the prestigious title of the World Car of the Year award, brings a new level of sustainable mobility with its innovative features and user-friendly technology. The Kia Niro’s potential win this year would be another significant accomplishment for the Kia brand in the same category as the Kia Telluride’s victory in 2020.

The announcement follows the announcement yesterday – on International Women’s Day – that the Kia Niro was named the ‘Supreme Winner’ in the 2023 Women’s World Car of the Year awards, with the 63-panel of women motoring journalists declaring the Niro the world’s best car for 2023.

The second-generation Niro has already won several awards, including a Golden Steering Wheel award in the compact SUV category, and first place in the mass market category of the 2022 J.D. Power Electric Vehicle Experience Ownership Study.

The Kia EV6 GT, a top three finalist in the World Performance Car category, boasts impressive acceleration with 567 horsepower on tap, combined with long-range capability, and a spacious interior, all wrapped up in a sleek and sophisticated design. The Kia EV6, upon which the EV6 GT is based, has already made history by receiving two highly esteemed awards: the 2022 European Car of the Year and the 2023 North American Utility vehicle of the Year.

The winners of the 2023 World Car Awards will be announced live at an awards ceremony at the 2023 New York International Auto Show on 5 April 2023.