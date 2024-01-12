Egypt's PM, Maersk discuss Red Sea developments

The Egyptian cabinet has released a statement indicating that Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly engaged in a video conference with the shipping company, Maersk representatives. The discussions centred around advancements in the Red Sea and explored avenues to strengthen collaboration.

People walk on the beach as a container ship crosses the Gulf of Suez towards the Red Sea before entering the Suez Canal, in El Ain El Sokhna in Suez, east of Cairo, Egypt April 24, 2017. Picture taken April 24, 2017. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh/File Photo

Madbouly stressed the centrality of the security and safety of maritime navigation in the Red Sea to Egypt's national security in light of its close connection to the Suez Canal, which is used by roughly one-third of global container ship cargo, the statement added.

Iranian-backed Houthi militants in Yemen have stepped up attacks on vessels in the Red Sea since November to show their support for Palestinian Islamist group Hamas fighting Israel in Gaza.

The meeting touched on the threat the Houthis pose to the security of maritime navigation in the Red Sea and Maersk's aspirations to resume its sea voyages there, the statement said.

Maersk is diverting all container vessels from Red Sea routes around Africa's Cape of Good Hope for the foreseeable future due to the instability in the Red Sea, warning customers to prepare for significant disruption.