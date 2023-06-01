Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Youth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeAfrica MonthMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Gordon Institute of Business ScienceEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Logistics & Transport News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Logistics & Transport jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Transnet suspends iron ore railway due to cable theft

1 Jun 2023
By: Wendell Roelf
Freight logistics group, Transnet has suspended operations on its main iron ore railway line due to cable theft.
Source: Bob Adams via
Source: Bob Adams via Wikimedia Commons

"A power failure was reported on the line at 11.50pm on Tuesday night and upon inspection the team confirmed that 11 spans of catenary and contact wire were stolen," the group said in a statement.

The railway line stretches up to 861 km (534 miles) from iron ore mines at Sishen in the Northern Cape to the Saldanha port in the Western Cape and is South Africa's main link for iron ore exports.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

About Wendell Roelf

Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Nellie Peyton and Lisa Shumaker.
Read more: Transnet, Railway, iron ore, logistics and transport, Wendell Roelf



Related

TNPA calls for proposals for 20MW renewable energy plant at Port of Richards Bay
TNPA calls for proposals for 20MW renewable energy plant at Port of Richards Bay24 May 2023
Building sustainable logistics to cut carbon: Supply chain's role in climate action
Building sustainable logistics to cut carbon: Supply chain's role in climate action22 May 2023
Tharisa driven to truck its chrome as rail fails
Tharisa driven to truck its chrome as rail fails22 May 2023
SA circles back to shale gas as power crisis drags
SA circles back to shale gas as power crisis drags19 May 2023
South Africa grants Turkey's Karpowership deal to ease power crisis
South Africa grants Turkey's Karpowership deal to ease power crisis19 May 2023
Source: Supplied
Navigating a green future: How airlines can chart sustainable strategies to stay ahead18 May 2023
JC Auditors launches free online safety performance assessment for transport operators
JC Auditors launches free online safety performance assessment for transport operators18 May 2023
Minister says &quot;no&quot; to City of Cape Town bid to take over the trains
Minister says "no" to City of Cape Town bid to take over the trains17 May 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz