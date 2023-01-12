Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

ClockworkRosebank CollegeBizcommunity.comEduvosBataEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Education News South Africa

Education trends

Advertising trends

CRM, CX, UX trends

Digital trends

Marketing trends

Media trends

PR & Communications trends

Youth Marketing trends

Agriculture trends

Automotive trends

Construction & Engineering trends

Energy & Mining trends

Entrepreneurship trends

ESG & Sustainability trends

Finance trends

Finance trends

Healthcare trends

HR & Management trends

ICT trends

Legal trends

Lifestyle trends

Logistics & Transport trends

Property trends

Retail trends

Tourism & Travel trends

More Articles

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Education jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Campaign to pay former teaching assistants resumes

12 Jan 2023
The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) has resumed its campaign of processing and paying unemployment benefits to former teaching and general assistants in the KwaZulu-Natal province.
Image source: Vitaliy Vodolazskyy –
Image source: Vitaliy Vodolazskyy – 123RF.com

The campaign started in the Amajuba District Municipality area in November 2022 where the Fund disbursed R7.7m to 1,746 former educator assistants and general assistants.

The campaign subsequently proceeded to eThekwini in December 2022 where the Fund paid out R28.8m to 6,204 beneficiaries. To date, R36.5m has been paid out to 7,950 clients.

As of 9 January until 20 January 2023, the Fund will be processing and paying out claims in the Zululand District Municipality area as follows:

  • 9-10 January 2023: Nuwe Republiek Primary School Vryheid.
  • 11-12 January 2023: Masibumbane High School in Ulundi.
  • 13, 16 and 17 January 2023: Bhekuzulu High School in Nongoma.
  • 18-19 January 2023: Pongola Akademie.
  • 20 January 2023: Paulpietersburg Primary School.

“Clients are urged to bring along their Identity or valid Passport Documents, a fully charged smartphone with data, and proof of account (banking details),” said the department of Employment and Labour in a statement.

The former educator assistants were employed as part of the Presidential Youth Employment Initiative (PYEI), which was implemented as the Basic Education Employment Initiative (BEEI) across all nine provinces to reduce youth unemployment in the country.

When their contracts ended, the former employees qualified to claim unemployment insurance benefits from the UIF.

“Due to the large volume of claims anticipated and to prevent long queues at Labour Centres, the UIF team in KwaZulu-Natal met with the Provincial Department of Education in Amajuba and agreed on a consolidated approach. This included the department availing venues while the Fund confirms the compliance of the former workers in terms of their employment history, declarations, and contributions.

“The UIF in KwaZulu-Natal will be rolling out the project to other parts of the province and will announce dates and details in due course via its social media platforms and the media,” the department said.

NextOptions


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Read more: UIF, UIF claims, unemployment benefits, teaching assistant, assistant teachers

Related

Image source: HONGQI ZHANG –
Youth invited to apply for Presidential Youth Employment Initiative27 Sep 2022
Image source: Leon Swart –
UIF audits companies that claimed Covid-19 Ters monies27 Jul 2022
Image source: Hanna Kuprevich –
Employers urged to pay contributions and declare workers22 Jul 2022
Image source: Sebastiaan Stam from
Job seekers warned to be careful with their ID numbers13 Jul 2022
Image source: © rawpixel –
False termination information could end in criminal liability19 Jan 2022
Image source: Alistair Cotton –
Youth benefit from DBE Employment Initiative2 Dec 2021
Image source: © Leon Swart –
UIF disburses R6.4m to workers affected by July unrest9 Nov 2021
Source: HONGQI ZHANG –
Dept extends deadline for education assistant posts, announces alternative application method4 Oct 2021

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz