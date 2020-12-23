Public Health News South Africa

Menu

Evolution of Work

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Healthcare jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

SA makes down payment for Covid-19 vaccine

23 Dec 2020
South Africa has made a down payment to secure the Covid-19 vaccine for 10% of the country's population.
Image source: www.pixabay.com

“The National Department of Health and the Solidarity Fund are pleased to announce that a down payment of $19.2m (R283m) has been made to GAVI (the Vaccine Alliance) to secure South Africa’s entry into the Covax facility,” the department and fund said in a statement on Tuesday.

Covax has confirmed South Africa’s entry into the facility. The down payment represents 15% of the total cost of securing access to vaccines for 10% (roughly six million) of the population. The country’s membership in the Covax facility ensures that South Africa receives its equitable share of the vaccine once it becomes available.

Minister of health Dr Zweli Mkhize has hailed this milestone as the epitome of excellence in health service delivery through multilaterism.

Multi-sectoral collaboration


“It is a privilege to oversee a process that has brought together government, international partners and business for the sole purpose of delivering quality healthcare to the people of South Africa.

“This is what we have been advocating for when we speak of multi-sectoral collaboration, and it is gratifying to see this spirit being harnessed for the good of our people, Africans and the global village,” Mkhize said.

The Department of Health’s director-general Dr Sandile Buthelezi thanked the Solidarity Fund for providing the financial support that has enabled the country to meet the down payment obligations, as required in terms of the agreement.

“The Department of Health will make additional payments in relation to vaccines delivered under the Covax facility as they fall due over the next year,” Buthelezi said.


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za
SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.
Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Comment

Read more: Department of Health, Zweli Mkhize, Solidarity Fund, Sandile Buthelezi, Covid-19 vaccine

Related

Havas JohannesburgThe distribution of a vaccine is another example of how everything about Covid is very different if you're poor16 hours ago
Vaccine rollout: Here is where South Africa stands1 day ago
Brand South AfricaBrand South Africa urges citizens to exercise caution and vigilance as we brave the second wave of Covid-1915 Dec 2020
Second wave hits SA10 Dec 2020
Nelson Mandela Bay declared a Covid-19 hotspot4 Dec 2020
Alcohol industry sponsors R30m worth of medical supplies in Eastern Cape26 Nov 2020
SA invests R10.7bn in corporate social investment during 202026 Nov 2020
Plugging the gaps to build a resilient healthcare system23 Nov 2020

News


Show more

Let's do Biz