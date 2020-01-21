Head judge announced for World Out of Home Organisation Awards

The World Out of Home Organisation Awards has announced that Katrin Robertson, CEO of BlowUp media and a board member of the World Out of Home Organisation, will head the Organisation's panel of judges for its 2020 Awards.

Katrin Robertson, CEO of BlowUp media. Winners will be announced at the World Out of Home Organisation Congress in Toronto from 3-5 June 2020. The judges will also include Organisation President Tom Goddard and executive director John Ellery.



Two Creative Awards for Classic and Digital

As before, there will be two Creative Awards for Classic and Digital, A Lifetime Achievement Award, Leadership Award, a Technical Award chosen by Congress delegates following three shortlisted presentations and Rising Star, celebrating the contribution to global Out of Home of an executive 35 or under.



Judging head Robertson says: "These awards have become the benchmark for excellence in Out of Home and I'm honoured to be asked to coordinate the very difficult task of choosing the winners. Entries are welcomed from all Organisation members and National OOH Associations."



Last year's Creative winners were Mexican beer brand Corona's 'Wave of Waste' World Oceans Day special build campaign in the UK in the Classic category and, jointly, Clear Channel Sweden for its Stockholm Out of Home Project and Exterion Media for the Open University Netherlands’ ‘Platform College’ tour.



Lifetime Achievement Award, Technical Award and Rising Star Award

The Lifetime Achievement Award went to Randy Otto, the pioneering President of Pattison Outdoor Advertising Inc., Canada’s leading independent Out of Home company and the Leadership Award to Tim Bleakley, CEO of the UK's Ocean Outdoor. Ocean Outdoor successfully re-listed on the London Stock Exchange and made a number of important acquisitions in Europe.



Ocean also won the Technical Award, chosen by Congress delegates, for its 'Sky Rescue: the Ocean's biggest threat' campaign with the broadcaster which urged people passing by its digital screens to identify the most menacing danger lurking in the oceans.



The Rising Star Award went to Victoria Hirst, senior international marketing manager of BlowUp media UK, for her work in helping to position the giant poster company effectively in a rapidly changing marketplace.



