NYF Advertising Awards announces Financial Category executive jury for 2020

New York Festivals Advertising Awards has announced the inaugural 2020 Financial Category executive jury (formerly Midas).
This is the first year that the Midas Awards has merged with NYF’s Advertising Awards creating a new category group honouring campaigns that recognise all types of media used in financial services advertising and marketing. A prominent global panel will review all the shortlisted financial services entries selected by the international New York Festivals grand jury.
Comprehensive evaluation of global creative work
NYF’s Financial Category executive jury is comprised of a diverse group of founding officers, creative partners, and executive creative directors from global advertising agencies as well as internationally recognised experts in financial policy and communications. This elite group of award-winning creatives is well versed in financial advertising and will provide an even more comprehensive evaluation of the global creative work submitted.
Said Ellen Smyth, CEO, New York Festivals:
With Midas residing under the umbrella of New York Festivals Advertising Awards, there’s even more of an opportunity for the incredible work emanating from the financial services sphere to be centre stage.
Smyth added: “The Midas Financial Category executive jury will assemble a world-class collection of award-worthy financial services work that represents flawless and expertly executed financial campaigns from around the globe.”
“NYF is thrilled to have these stellar innovators from the world of financial advertising on board to judge entries into NYF’s inaugural Financial Category,” said Scott Rose, executive director of New York Festivals Advertising Awards. “Their deep understanding of the category, as well as, their years of industry expertise crafting award-winning financial services campaigns will result in ground-breaking entries within this genre being honoured.”
2020 Financial Category executive jury (to date)
- Kaydee Bridges, vice president, digital marketing and social media, Goldman Sachs USA
- Augusto Correia, senior creative art director, Grey Brasil
- Tom Cullinan, founder and creative partner, Cullinan South Africa
- Dana Cullinan, founder and creative partner, Cullinan South Africa
- Bruce Lee, founding and creative partner, IPNY, Inc. USA
- Crayon Hsieh, head of UX, OnePlus Smartphone USA
- Tahaab Rais, regional head of strategy and truth central, FP7 MENAT UAE
- Dylan Taylor, creative partner, Dylan Taylor Agency Australia
- Alfred Wee, creative director, McCann Worldgroup Singapore
GLOBAL
While the advertising industry is cluttered with award shows, the Midas Awards that recognise the world's best financial advertising are ones to watch as this form of brand messaging is aimed at gaining the rarest kind of consumer trust imaginable. Here's how SA's own Cullinan agency recently proved its weight in gold...
Leigh Andrews 15 Feb 2018
“Being part of the financial executive jury always leaves me inspired and reinvigorated to go back to my team and produce the best work possible. The work in our industry gets better every year and it’s so much fun to dig into it all,” says Kaydee Bridges, VP, digital marketing and social media, Goldman Sachs Additional Financial Category executive jury members will be announced in the coming weeks.
Entries into the 2020 NYF Advertising Awards competition will be judged by 400+ members of NYF’s Executive Jury, Financial Category executive jury, Film Craft executive jury and grand jury, a panel of prominent global creative minds, who collectively cast over 400,000 votes to select the World’s Best Advertising.
The final deadline to enter the 2020 New York Festivals Advertising Awards is 2 March 2020. For more information about NYF’s Financial Categories click here
and to enter the 2020 competition please click here
.