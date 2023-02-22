Hermès to give all 19,700 employees globally a €4,000 bonus

French luxury house Hermès will be paying its 19,700 employees around the globe a €4,000 once-off bonus. This follows a positive year of growth for the company. which reported a 29% increase in revenue to €11.6m for 2022 with sales growth in all geographical regions.

Net profit reached €3.4bn.

Over the last three years, the Birkin-maker created 4,300 jobs, including 2,900 in France, and reinforced its operating investments by €1.5bn. At the end of December 2022, the group employed 19,700 people overall.

As part of its "commitment as a responsible employer and in recognition of the employees’ contribution to the performance and success of the group", Hermès confirmed it will pay an exceptional bonus of €4,000 to all the employees worldwide at the end of the month.

Hermès will also pay out roughly €1.4bn to investors via its dividend of €13 per share, up 63% compared to its €8 dividend last year, according to Business of Fashion.