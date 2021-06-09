The One Club Board elects new leadership

The One Club for Creativity has announced new leadership to its National Board of Directors. Glenn Cole, co-founder and creative chairman of 72andSunny, has been elected board chairman. Previously vice-chair, he replaced FCB Global CCO Susan Credle, whose term ends this month. Board member Pum Lefebure,co-founder and CCO of Design Army, moves up to the role of vice chair.