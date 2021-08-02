Walmart opens up its retail tech to other businesses

Walmart, the world's largest retailer, will begin offering several of its own technologies and capabilities to other businesses and brands seeking to better serve customers who are increasingly shopping across digital and physical storefronts.

Source: Walmart

Commercialising technologies and capabilities

As part of this effort, the retailer also announced a strategic partnership with Adobe to integrate Walmart’s Marketplace, online and in-store fulfillment and pickup technologies with Adobe Commerce, a commerce solution for merchants and brands.During the last several years, Walmart has developed its own technologies and services in a bid to meet the rapidly evolving needs of customers at scale. According to Walmart, these capabilities enable it to create differentiated experiences and grow its business as digital shopping continues to increase.“We’ve built new capabilities to serve the evolving needs of our own customers, and we have a unique opportunity to use our experience to help other businesses do the same,” said John Furner, chief executive officer of Walmart US. “Commercialising our technologies and capabilities helps us sustainably reinvest back into our customer value proposition.”Walmart has continued to leverage technology, such as machine learning, cloud-powered checkout and pickup capabilities to offer more convenience and enhance the overall shopping experience for customers.Through the Adobe Commerce platform, retail businesses will be able to use Walmart’s cloud-based services to offer seamless pickup and delivery to their customers. Businesses will be able to reach new customers on Walmart’s marketplace where they can leverage the retailer's fulfillment services to offer 2-day shipping nationwide.Walmart said that the partnership with Adobe to offer these capabilities will help businesses of all sizes improve their customer experience while operating more efficiently.“The core mission of helping people save money and live better is at the heart of every idea including Scan & Go and checkout technologies, AI-powered smart substitutions and pickup and delivery,” said Suresh Kumar, chief technology officer and chief development officer of Walmart Inc. “Combining Adobe’s strength in powering commerce experiences with our unmatched omni-customer expertise, we can accelerate other companies’ digital transformations.”