Legal recreational cannabis sales to grow 376% globally by 2025

11 Nov 2020
Recreational cannabis sales will drive global legal market growth by 376% over the next five years, outpacing medical and CBD, according to global market research company Euromonitor International's new cannabis database.

Credit: Elsa Olofsson from Pexels

Recreational cannabis will capture 67% of legal sales globally in 2025, whereas medical cannabis will account for only 9%, declining from 23% in 2020, according to Euromonitor.

Diversified formats


“New consumption occasions and tailored value propositions will drive the industry into fast-moving consumer goods territory,” says Spiros Malandrakis, head of alcoholic drinks at Euromonitor International. “The modern cannabis consumer will not only continue to drink less alcohol and smoke less tobacco, but also diversify from traditional recreational flower to other formats.”

Flower remains the dominant legal cannabis format globally but will record the biggest share of sales decline, from 35% in 2020 to 27% in 2025, according to Euromonitor’s new webinar, 'The Evolving State of Global Cannabis: Market, Consumers and the Future'. Topicals, tinctures and edibles will steal market share as the three fastest-growing categories, respectively, over the next five years.

SOUTH AFRICA

CannAfrica begins store rollout with first opening in Cape Town

CannAfrica is the lifestyle brand of Labat Healthcare, which is the retail division of the first JSE-listed cannabis company, Labat Africa...

21 Oct 2020


Legal market set for sales boom


“Cannabis is already a nearly $170bn global industry, but the legal market today is only approximately $30bn,” says Shane MacGuill, senior head of nicotine and cannabis at Euromonitor International.

“As regulation progresses, the legal market is expected to capture 40% of global cannabis sales in 2025, and companies will be able to tap into a large existing user base as well as nurture the curiosity of new adult consumers.”

Euromonitor’s new cannabis database provides global, regional and country-level sales and pricing across categories, including recreational, medical, CBD and illicit, and 10 formats, including flower, edibles, vapor and topicals, among others. The database also features a new Cannabis Survey, tracking consumer habits and attitudes in 20 markets.

Euromonitor’s webinar will be hosting its webinar 'The Evolving State of Global Cannabis: Market, Consumers and the Future' on Tuesday, 17 November at 9 a.m. CST / 3 p.m. GMT, to share growth trends, market potential and consumer preferences.
