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    Zero Debt recognised as one of the best debt review companies in South Africa

    Cape Town-based debt review company earns top spot across multiple independent platforms, driven by consistent client outcomes and a 4.9-star Google rating.
    Issued by Top Click Media
    9 Jun 2026
    9 Jun 2026
    Zero Debt recognised as one of the best debt review companies in South Africa

    Zero Debt, one of the best debt review companies in South Africa, has built a reputation that independent platforms and thousands of verified client reviews now reflect clearly.

    The company holds a 4.9-star rating across 748 Google reviews and ranks number one among debt review companies in South Africa on the Top 5 Best Debt Review Companies comparison platform, with an overall score of 98%.

    Founded in 2009 by Chris Craven, Zero Debt was established to help over-indebted consumers regain financial stability through structured and transparent solutions. Co-founder Daniel Havenga leads alongside Craven, and their combined experience has guided thousands of South Africans through the process of financial recovery. Working with a nationwide team of counsellors, attorneys, and financial specialists, the firm helps clients reduce monthly repayments, lower interest rates, and regain peace of mind.

    For South Africans struggling to keep up with monthly debt obligations, the firm's debt review and debt consolidation services offer a legal route to restoring control and protecting assets from repossession. Qualifying clients can reduce interest rates by up to 60%, and the sign-up process has been consistently praised for being straightforward and well-supported.

    Independent comparison sites reflect this. Alongside its Google rating, Zero Debt holds a strong Hellopeter score and earned top marks for both affordable legal fees and ease of sign-up. Among all debt review companies evaluated, no other firm came close to its combined score across all categories.

    Beyond financial services, the firm's website serves as an educational resource, offering articles and insights on budgeting, rebuilding credit, and staying debt-free after completing the process. Tools include a free callback request form, debt calculator, budget planner, and debt-to-income ratio tracker.

    For South Africans weighing their options, the volume of verified reviews and independent rankings make a compelling case. With so many debt review companies operating in the market, finding one with a proven track record matters. Zero Debt has established itself as the debt review company of choice for thousands of clients nationwide, combining legal expertise, genuine financial outcomes, and a client experience that consistently earns five-star feedback.

    For more information visit https://zerodebt.co.za.

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