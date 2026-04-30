Winners of the 2026 SA Dairy Awards

At the annual SA Dairy Awards, hosted at Nederburg in Paarl on 23 April 2026, the top honor of South African Dairy Product of the Year was awarded to Puglia Cheese's artisanal burrata, a fresh mozzarella-style cheese filled with cream and shredded curds (stracciatella).

Crafted in Somerset West using exclusively local milk, this standout cheese triumphed over 1,227 entries, representing 81 different manufacturers. This record number of entries were assessed by a panel of 130 judges over three days.

In total, 122 products were named SA Champions as class winners, while 36 products received the Qualité mark – the only official mark of excellence in the South African dairy industry.

The 2026 Qualité Winners

The Qualité Mark is reserved for select products of exceptional quality that have achieved a specific minimum score on the international scorecard. The product securing the highest score is crowned Product of the Year.

Lactalis South Africa (with 8 products)

Parmalat Salted Butter



Woolworths Unsalted Butter



Parmalat Garlic And Parsley Butter Sausage



Woolworths Mature Gouda – 10 Months (Honourable mention for Second Place overall)



Président Mature Gouda – 6 Months



Galbani Full Fat Mozzarella



Melrose Spread Cheddar – Tub



Aylesbury Royalty Tin Roof Dairy Ice Cream

Clover SA (3 products)

Clover Mooi River Salted Butter



Clover Springbok Unsalted Butter



Checkers Housebrand Sweetened Full Cream Condensed Milk

Fairfield Dairy (3 products)

Spar Low Fat Smooth Cottage Cheese Garlic & Herb



Woolworths Organic Fresh Full Cream Milk



Spar Double Cream Yoghurt Granadilla Cheesecake Flavoured

Fair Cape Dairies (2 products)

Woolworths Fresh Custard With Vanilla Bean Seeds



Full Cream Smooth Strawberry Flavoured Yoghurt

Ladismith Cheese Company (2 products)

Salted Butter



Round Gouda

Lancewood (2 products)

Lactose Free Yellow Cheddar



Pick N Pay Mature Cheddar

Polar Ice Cream Company (2 products)

Polar Premier Cookies & Cream Dairy Ice Cream



Polar Premier Swiss Chocolate Dairy Ice Cream

Babylonstoren – Chocolate Brownie Gelato

Belnori Boutique Cheesery – Marula Jelly With Ginger Yoghurt

Dairy Corporation – Usave Ubrand Full Cream Milk

Dairy Group – Shoprite Ritebrand Fat Free Milk – UHT

Dalewood Fromage – Full Cream Jersey Milk (Honourable mention for Third Place overall)

Dutch Goat Farm – Sheep’s Gouda

Fairview Cheese Company – Woolworths Paarl Rock Brie

Farm Hill Dairy – Low Fat Cottage Cheese

Goat Peter – Plain Kefir

Heidelswiss Creamery – Labneh Marinated In Thyme, Chilli And Garlic

Kleinkraal Suiwel – Cabrette Marinated In Oil With Garlic And Herbs

Mooivallei Suiwel – Mooivallei Rigg’s Unsalted Butter

Puglia Cheese – Burrata (SA Dairy Product of the Year)

Woodlands Dairy – First Choice Recovery High Protein Chocolate Flavour

Traditional Italian cheesemaking

Chief judge Graham Sutherland says the winning product reflects both technical skill and authenticity. “Having recently spent time working in Italy, it is especially rewarding to see a product like Puglia’s burrata recognised at this level. It is a true celebration of Italian cheesemaking tradition.”

“This award reflects years of dedication to quality and a deep respect for traditional cheesemaking techniques, adapted for local conditions," says Puglia Cheese founders, Davide and Ursula Ostini. "Established in 2010 after we moved from Italy, Puglia Cheese pioneered the production of burrata in South Africa, born from a desire to bring authentic, high-quality Italian cheese to the local market.”

Game changer award

Agri-Expo also honoured 32-year-old Courtenay van der Merwe, new product development manager at Fair Cape Dairies, with the third annual Hollard Game Changer Award. The award, which includes a cash prize of R50,000 sponsored by Hollard, recognises young professionals making a measurable impact in the dairy industry.