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Winners of the 2026 SA Dairy Awards
Crafted in Somerset West using exclusively local milk, this standout cheese triumphed over 1,227 entries, representing 81 different manufacturers. This record number of entries were assessed by a panel of 130 judges over three days.
In total, 122 products were named SA Champions as class winners, while 36 products received the Qualité mark – the only official mark of excellence in the South African dairy industry.
The 2026 Qualité Winners
The Qualité Mark is reserved for select products of exceptional quality that have achieved a specific minimum score on the international scorecard. The product securing the highest score is crowned Product of the Year.
Lactalis South Africa (with 8 products)
- Parmalat Salted Butter
- Woolworths Unsalted Butter
- Parmalat Garlic And Parsley Butter Sausage
- Woolworths Mature Gouda – 10 Months (Honourable mention for Second Place overall)
- Président Mature Gouda – 6 Months
- Galbani Full Fat Mozzarella
- Melrose Spread Cheddar – Tub
- Aylesbury Royalty Tin Roof Dairy Ice Cream
Clover SA (3 products)
- Clover Mooi River Salted Butter
- Clover Springbok Unsalted Butter
- Checkers Housebrand Sweetened Full Cream Condensed Milk
Fairfield Dairy (3 products)
- Spar Low Fat Smooth Cottage Cheese Garlic & Herb
- Woolworths Organic Fresh Full Cream Milk
- Spar Double Cream Yoghurt Granadilla Cheesecake Flavoured
Fair Cape Dairies (2 products)
- Woolworths Fresh Custard With Vanilla Bean Seeds
- Full Cream Smooth Strawberry Flavoured Yoghurt
Ladismith Cheese Company (2 products)
- Salted Butter
- Round Gouda
Lancewood (2 products)
- Lactose Free Yellow Cheddar
- Pick N Pay Mature Cheddar
Polar Ice Cream Company (2 products)
- Polar Premier Cookies & Cream Dairy Ice Cream
- Polar Premier Swiss Chocolate Dairy Ice Cream
Babylonstoren – Chocolate Brownie Gelato
Belnori Boutique Cheesery – Marula Jelly With Ginger Yoghurt
Dairy Corporation – Usave Ubrand Full Cream Milk
Dairy Group – Shoprite Ritebrand Fat Free Milk – UHT
Dalewood Fromage – Full Cream Jersey Milk (Honourable mention for Third Place overall)
Dutch Goat Farm – Sheep’s Gouda
Fairview Cheese Company – Woolworths Paarl Rock Brie
Farm Hill Dairy – Low Fat Cottage Cheese
Goat Peter – Plain Kefir
Heidelswiss Creamery – Labneh Marinated In Thyme, Chilli And Garlic
Kleinkraal Suiwel – Cabrette Marinated In Oil With Garlic And Herbs
Mooivallei Suiwel – Mooivallei Rigg’s Unsalted Butter
Puglia Cheese – Burrata (SA Dairy Product of the Year)
Woodlands Dairy – First Choice Recovery High Protein Chocolate Flavour
Traditional Italian cheesemaking
Chief judge Graham Sutherland says the winning product reflects both technical skill and authenticity. “Having recently spent time working in Italy, it is especially rewarding to see a product like Puglia’s burrata recognised at this level. It is a true celebration of Italian cheesemaking tradition.”
“This award reflects years of dedication to quality and a deep respect for traditional cheesemaking techniques, adapted for local conditions," says Puglia Cheese founders, Davide and Ursula Ostini. "Established in 2010 after we moved from Italy, Puglia Cheese pioneered the production of burrata in South Africa, born from a desire to bring authentic, high-quality Italian cheese to the local market.”
Game changer award
Agri-Expo also honoured 32-year-old Courtenay van der Merwe, new product development manager at Fair Cape Dairies, with the third annual Hollard Game Changer Award. The award, which includes a cash prize of R50,000 sponsored by Hollard, recognises young professionals making a measurable impact in the dairy industry.