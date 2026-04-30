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    Winners of the 2026 SA Dairy Awards

    At the annual SA Dairy Awards, hosted at Nederburg in Paarl on 23 April 2026, the top honor of South African Dairy Product of the Year was awarded to Puglia Cheese's artisanal burrata, a fresh mozzarella-style cheese filled with cream and shredded curds (stracciatella).
    30 Apr 2026
    30 Apr 2026
    Image source:
    Image source: SA Dairy Championships

    Crafted in Somerset West using exclusively local milk, this standout cheese triumphed over 1,227 entries, representing 81 different manufacturers. This record number of entries were assessed by a panel of 130 judges over three days.

    In total, 122 products were named SA Champions as class winners, while 36 products received the Qualité mark – the only official mark of excellence in the South African dairy industry.

    The 2026 Qualité Winners

    The Qualité Mark is reserved for select products of exceptional quality that have achieved a specific minimum score on the international scorecard. The product securing the highest score is crowned Product of the Year.

    Lactalis South Africa (with 8 products)

    • Parmalat Salted Butter
    • Woolworths Unsalted Butter
    • Parmalat Garlic And Parsley Butter Sausage
    • Woolworths Mature Gouda – 10 Months (Honourable mention for Second Place overall)
    • Président Mature Gouda – 6 Months
    • Galbani Full Fat Mozzarella
    • Melrose Spread Cheddar – Tub
    • Aylesbury Royalty Tin Roof Dairy Ice Cream

    Clover SA (3 products)

    • Clover Mooi River Salted Butter
    • Clover Springbok Unsalted Butter
    • Checkers Housebrand Sweetened Full Cream Condensed Milk

    Fairfield Dairy (3 products)

    • Spar Low Fat Smooth Cottage Cheese Garlic & Herb
    • Woolworths Organic Fresh Full Cream Milk
    • Spar Double Cream Yoghurt Granadilla Cheesecake Flavoured

    Fair Cape Dairies (2 products)

    • Woolworths Fresh Custard With Vanilla Bean Seeds
    • Full Cream Smooth Strawberry Flavoured Yoghurt

    Ladismith Cheese Company (2 products)

    • Salted Butter
    • Round Gouda

    Lancewood (2 products)

    • Lactose Free Yellow Cheddar
    • Pick N Pay Mature Cheddar

    Polar Ice Cream Company (2 products)

    • Polar Premier Cookies & Cream Dairy Ice Cream
    • Polar Premier Swiss Chocolate Dairy Ice Cream

    Babylonstoren – Chocolate Brownie Gelato
    Belnori Boutique Cheesery – Marula Jelly With Ginger Yoghurt
    Dairy Corporation – Usave Ubrand Full Cream Milk
    Dairy Group – Shoprite Ritebrand Fat Free Milk – UHT
    Dalewood Fromage – Full Cream Jersey Milk (Honourable mention for Third Place overall)
    Dutch Goat Farm – Sheep’s Gouda
    Fairview Cheese Company – Woolworths Paarl Rock Brie
    Farm Hill Dairy – Low Fat Cottage Cheese
    Goat Peter – Plain Kefir
    Heidelswiss Creamery – Labneh Marinated In Thyme, Chilli And Garlic
    Kleinkraal Suiwel – Cabrette Marinated In Oil With Garlic And Herbs
    Mooivallei Suiwel – Mooivallei Rigg’s Unsalted Butter
    Puglia Cheese – Burrata (SA Dairy Product of the Year)
    Woodlands Dairy – First Choice Recovery High Protein Chocolate Flavour

    Traditional Italian cheesemaking

    Chief judge Graham Sutherland says the winning product reflects both technical skill and authenticity. “Having recently spent time working in Italy, it is especially rewarding to see a product like Puglia’s burrata recognised at this level. It is a true celebration of Italian cheesemaking tradition.”

    “This award reflects years of dedication to quality and a deep respect for traditional cheesemaking techniques, adapted for local conditions," says Puglia Cheese founders, Davide and Ursula Ostini. "Established in 2010 after we moved from Italy, Puglia Cheese pioneered the production of burrata in South Africa, born from a desire to bring authentic, high-quality Italian cheese to the local market.”

    Game changer award

    Agri-Expo also honoured 32-year-old Courtenay van der Merwe, new product development manager at Fair Cape Dairies, with the third annual Hollard Game Changer Award. The award, which includes a cash prize of R50,000 sponsored by Hollard, recognises young professionals making a measurable impact in the dairy industry.

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