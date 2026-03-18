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    Transformative potential: City Lodge Newtown’s prime location hits the auction block

    A prime hospitality asset in Johannesburg is heading to auction as City Lodge Newtown prepares to close its doors at the end of March.
    18 Mar 2026
    18 Mar 2026
    Source: Supplied.
    Source: Supplied.

    The 148-room hotel, located in the heart of the Newtown Precinct, is attracting strong investor interest due to its redevelopment potential. Set to be auctioned by Broll Auctions and Sales, the property presents a rare opportunity for buyers to reimagine a well-positioned urban site with significant upside.

    Built in 2015 at a development cost of R146m, the property will be sold vacant with a lease that terminates at the end of May 2026. The decision not to renew the lease was as a result of a business review process by the City Lodge Group to align its portfolio with long‑term strategic priorities.

    “The sale of this well-maintained hospitality asset offers a redevelopment opportunity in the heart of the Newtown Precinct on the western fringe of Joburg's CBD,” said Jayson-lee Collins, Director: Broll Auctions and Sales.

    “This is a blank canvas for the right buyer, ripe for conversion into student accommodation, residential conversion, continued hospitality use, or a mixed-use development.”

    The first floor can be converted to accommodate an additional 12 rooms, increasing the potential total room count to 160. Additional features of the 5,800m² GLA property include a restaurant, boardrooms, a gym, a pool, and 55 basement parking bays.

    The property will be auctioned on Wednesday, 25 March 2026.

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