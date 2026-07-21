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    SA, China deepen AI and science partnership at global summit

    Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Prof. Blade Nzimande has reaffirmed South Africa's commitment to strengthening scientific and technological cooperation with China during a high-level bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (Waic) in Shanghai.
    21 Jul 2026
    Image source: Pop Nukoonrat –
    Image source: Pop Nukoonrat – 123RF.com

    Nzimande met with China's Minister of Science and Technology, Prof. Yin Hejun, where the two leaders explored ways to deepen collaboration in key areas of science, technology and innovation.

    Launch of Waico

    The Minister thanked the People's Republic of China for inviting South Africa to the formal launch of the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organisation (Waico), of which South Africa is one of the founding members.

    He also welcomed the opening address by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the conference, describing it as deeply insightful, and reaffirmed South Africa's commitment to supporting the operationalisation of Waico.

    The bilateral engagement focused on expanding cooperation in strategic fields, including artificial intelligence, joint research centres and laboratories, space science and astronomy, quantum computing, cybersecurity, public engagement, youth development, and the Young Scientists Exchange Programme.

    New science and tech museum

    Nzimande also outlined South Africa's plans to establish its own national science and technology museum and expressed appreciation to China for designating South Africa as a "Country of Honour" at the 19th Pujiang Innovation Forum, scheduled to take place in China in September 2026.

    The Minister further thanked China for its support of South Africa's G20 Presidency and extended an invitation to the Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology to participate in the Science Forum South Africa, Africa's premier global science gathering, which will be held in December this year.

    Waic 2026 takes place as South Africa observes National Science Month in July.

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    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
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