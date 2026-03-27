Regent Business School expands its academic portfolio with three new qualifications for 2026

New programmes in management, digital business and financial management open access to SAQA-accredited education from undergraduate to postgraduate level.

South Africa's demand for management talent that can operate across finance, technology and digital business is outpacing the qualifications available to meet it. Three new SAQA-accredited programmes from Regent Regent Business School span undergraduate through to postgraduate level in 2026, namely:

Advanced Certificate in Management



Postgraduate Diploma in Digital Business



Postgraduate Diploma in Financial Management

A qualification for every stage of a management career

The Advanced Certificate in Management (ACM), positioned at NQF Level 6, is a one-year undergraduate qualification comprising eight modules. It provides mid-level managers and aspiring supervisors with a structured grounding in management principles, digital business transformation, data analytics, project management and risk management. The programme is open to applicants holding any NQF Level 5 qualification or equivalent, making it an accessible route for professionals looking to formalise their experience and progress in their careers.

At postgraduate level, the Postgraduate Diploma in Digital Business (NQF Level 8) addresses the increasing demand for managers who can lead digital transformation initiatives. Delivered across six modules including Digital Business Transformation, Digital Marketing, Digital Technology, Digital Human Resource and Talent Management and Digital Supply Chain Management, the programme prepares graduates for roles such as digital business analyst, digital sales manager, digital media director and digital strategy and e-director. Entry requires a relevant NQF Level 7 qualification.

The Postgraduate Diploma in Financial Management, also at NQF Level 8, is a 120-credit qualification offered through the School of Finance and Accounting. Its curriculum spans Advanced Financial Management, Managerial Economics, Management Accounting, Business Ethics and Corporate Governance, Risk Management and Business Research. The programme targets finance professionals seeking to strengthen their strategic decision-making capabilities and is open to applicants with a relevant bachelor’s degree or advanced diploma, alongside at least two years of professional experience.

Dr. Shahiem Patel, academic dean, Regent Business School commented: “South Africa needs graduates who are prepared for the realities of a complex business environment which shifts rapidly. These three qualifications reflect our commitment to providing education that is both academically rigorous and directly relevant to the market. Whether a student is taking their first step into formal management education or deepening their expertise at postgraduate level, we have structured these programmes to offer genuine career progression and practical impact.”

Widening access, strengthening pathways

All three programmes are housed within RBS’s School of Commerce and Management and School of Finance and Accounting, and form part of a broader institutional strategy to widen access to quality business education while strengthening pathways for professional development. Graduates of the ACM will have the option to articulate into higher NQF level qualifications at RBS and other higher education institutions, supporting long-term academic progression.

If you’re ready to seek success, explore Regent Business School’s Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes, short learning programmes and workforce solutions on our website, call +27 31 304 4626 or send an email to az.ca.tneger@yduts. Our programmes equip you to excel by surrounding you with success.

X marks the spot:

@REGENT_BSchool: South Africa’s skills gap isn’t waiting. Regent Business School is meeting it head-on with three new SAQA-accredited qualifications from management to digital business to financial management. Applications are open now.

#SurroundYourselfWithSuccess

#CareerStrategy



