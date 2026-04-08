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    Naamsa announces CEO Mikel Mabasa departure

    Naamsa has said in a statement that its chief executive officer, Mikel Mabasa, will step down to pursue personal interests outside the organisation.
    8 Apr 2026
    8 Apr 2026
    Naamsa announces CEO Mikel Mabasa departure

    Mabasa’s six-and-a-half-year tenure was marked by strategic leadership during a period of transformation in the automotive sector.

    Under his guidance, Naamsa strengthened its position as a credible voice of the industry, shaping policy discussions and deepening engagement with stakeholders across both public and private sectors.

    A key achievement during his leadership was the expansion and diversification of Naamsa’s membership base, enhancing the organisation’s influence within South Africa’s broader mobility ecosystem.

    The council thanked Mabasa for his “substantive and enduring” impact and wished him success in his future endeavours.

    Further announcements regarding interim leadership arrangements will be communicated in due course.

    Read more: NAAMSA, Mikel Mabasa
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