New vehicle sales spike as export pressure builds, says naamsa

Naamsa has reported a strong increase in domestic new vehicle sales for March 2026, even as export volumes declined amid growing external pressures.

Total new vehicle sales reached 58,060 units in March, up 17.3% from the 49,500 units sold in the same month last year. The figure marks the strongest March performance since 2007.

In contrast, export sales fell by 5.3% year on year to 37,388 units, down from 39,499 units in March 2025, reflecting ongoing pressure from global market conditions.

Naamsa said the domestic performance points to continued resilience in local demand, supported by improved consumer and business confidence earlier in the quarter, easing inflation, and the delayed impact of previous interest rate cuts. However, the industry body warned that the external environment has shifted, with rising global and domestic pressures expected to weigh on demand in the coming months.

Dealer sales accounted for the bulk of domestic activity, making up 88.7% of total industry sales. Rental companies contributed 5.5%, while government and corporate fleet sales represented 3.2% and 2.6%, respectively.

The passenger car segment led the growth, with sales increasing by 18.2% year on year to 39,370 units. Sales of new light commercial vehicles, including bakkies and minibuses, rose 15.7% to 15,557 units.

Medium and heavy commercial vehicle segments also recorded gains. Medium commercial vehicle sales increased 14.0% to 823 units, while heavy trucks and buses rose 14.5% to 2,310 units.

Naamsa noted that investment in commercial vehicle segments remains closely tied to broader economic factors such as infrastructure spending, freight activity, electricity costs and overall business confidence.

Despite the strong domestic showing, the industry’s export performance continues to face structural headwinds linked to geopolitical uncertainty, which could influence overall market conditions in the months ahead.