Lesotho's Senqu Bridge launch: The solution to Gauteng's water security crisis?

The official launch of the Senqu Bridge this week marks a significant milestone for Southern Africa’s infrastructure landscape, underscoring the strategic importance of cross-border collaboration in large-scale construction projects.

Source: South African Government News Agency.

Unveiled by King Letsie III, President Cyril Ramaphosa and Prime Minister Samuel Matekane, the bridge forms part of Phase II of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project (LHWP), a long-running binational initiative between Lesotho and South Africa focused on water transfer and hydropower generation.

Reprieve for Gauteng's water shortages

Signed on 24 October 1986 between the Governments of South Africa and Lesotho, the Treaty is committed to the equitable use of the Senqu/Orange River system, the delivery of high‑quality water to South Africa, particularly to Gauteng, hydropower generation and economic development in Lesotho, as well as shared responsibility for social and environmental impacts arising from large‑scale infrastructure.

The Senqu Bridge replaces the existing crossing, which will be submerged when the Polihali Dam is impounded, and is expected to ensure continued access to Mokhotlong, Sani Pass and surrounding areas.

Spanning approximately 825m and rising about 90m above the Senqu River valley, it is the first extradosed structure of its kind in Lesotho. Its hybrid design, combining elements of both girder and cable-stayed bridges, reflects the increasing sophistication of engineering solutions being deployed across the region.

Securing long-term water security

The origins of the Senqu Bridge date back to conceptual planning work undertaken around 2018, as part of broader preparations for LHWP Phase II.

Construction formally began following the award of the main contract in 2022, with completion achieved in early 2026.

The project was delivered by a joint venture led by Webuild Group, alongside regional partners, highlighting the role of international collaboration in executing complex infrastructure in challenging terrain.

Funding for the bridge reflects the broader financing model of the LHWP, with South Africa contributing the majority share—estimated at around 86% of the project’s roughly R2.4bn cost. This investment aligns with South Africa’s long-term water security objectives, while Lesotho benefits from associated infrastructure development, job creation and future revenue streams.

Regional economic integration

The Lesotho Highlands Development Authority (LHDA), responsible for implementing the project, has emphasised the bridge’s importance not only for transport continuity but also for regional economic integration. By safeguarding access routes for communities and construction logistics, the structure supports the broader delivery of the Polihali Dam and associated infrastructure.

For the construction sector, the Senqu Bridge stands as a case study in delivering technically complex projects within a multi-stakeholder, cross-border framework. It highlights the growing demand for innovative engineering, resilient design and co-ordinated project execution in Africa’s evolving infrastructure environment.

As Phase II of the LHWP progresses, the successful completion of the Senqu Bridge signals both momentum and capability—setting a benchmark for future projects across the continent.