Kora brings local payment options to airlines expanding across Africa

Payment infrastructure platform Kora has joined the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) Financial Gateway (IFG), expanding access to Africa’s payment ecosystem for airlines and travel businesses worldwide.

Source: Supplied. Kora joins International Air Transport Association's payment network to power airline payments across Africa.

Through a single integration, airlines using IFG can now accept payments across multiple African markets using cards, bank transfers, mobile money and local alternative payment methods.

The partnership aims to simplify payment processing, reduce operational complexity and support airline expansion into one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets by providing reliable, compliant and scalable payment infrastructure.

Africa is one of the fastest-growing aviation markets in the world. The continent is expected to add more than 300 million new passengers by 2050. Yet global airlines have long faced a fundamental operational challenge when entering African markets: fragmented local payment rails, FX complexity, disconnected settlement systems, and the burden of managing multiple payment service provider relationships across Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Egypt and South Africa.

This partnership removes that friction. One connection through IFG gives airlines access to Kora's full African payment infrastructure, with the settlement reliability and local compliance that enterprise operations require.

Scaling African payments

Dickson Nsofor, chief executive officer of Kora, said: "Africa is not a market to figure out later. It is a growth opportunity that demands serious infrastructure today. Our partnership with IATA signals that the rails are ready. Global airlines no longer have to choose between expanding into Africa and managing payment complexity. With Kora inside IFG, they get both."

IATA currently represents over 370 international airlines globally. With Kora now part of IFG, those airlines gain direct access to Africa's payment stack across every market in which Kora operates.

IATA Financial Gateway (IFG) enables increased travel-payment processing flexibility for the world’s airlines and travel suppliers to build a cost-effective travel payment strategy. Kora's participation strengthens our ability to serve airlines operating in or expanding across African markets," said Kamil Al-Awadhi, Regional Vice President: Africa and Middle East.