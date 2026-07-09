Israeli interest in offshore oil and gas exploration off SA’s West Coast raises questions

The Port of Cape Town hosts a massive FFS Tank Terminals farm at the Eastern Mole/Tanker Basin and the VTTI (formerly Burgan Cape) terminal, which handles fuels, bitumen, and edible oils. Image credit: Benjamin le Roux on Unsplash

The organisation believes the proposed transaction raises questions about whether South Africa’s commercial decisions align with the principles underpinning its international stance on Israel and Palestine, including its ongoing case against Israel before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), and what this means for policy consistency.

“The Green Connection is not calling for the transaction to be automatically rejected.

“It is urging the government to provide clear political and policy leadership on commercial engagement involving Israeli-owned companies while South Africa continues to pursue accountability through international legal processes,” says Lisa Makaula, advocacy lead at The Green Connection.

Inconsistent

Block 1 CBK is the northern-most offshore block on the West Coast, extending about 250 kilometres west along the South Africa–Namibia maritime border and covering approximately 19,907 square kilometres.

Media reports from earlier this year say Navitas Petroleum LP, through Navitas Petroleum Africa Limited, has agreed with Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd., through Azinam South Africa Limited, to acquire a 37.5% participating interest in Block 1 CBK and assume operatorship.

If completed, Navitas and Eco Atlantic will each hold 37.5%, while OrangeBasin Energies (Pty) Ltd will retain 25%.

The organisation also argues that the proposed transaction is inconsistent with South Africa’s commitments under the Just Energy Transition Partnership, which aims to accelerate a fair and equitable shift to cleaner energy rather than expand offshore oil and gas development, raising a policy question about that direction.

It adds that a just transition involves moving away from carbon-intensive fossil fuels that drive global warming and climate change, towards cleaner, more sustainable and safer energy sources.

Local impact

Neville van Rooy, outreach coordinator and ambassador at The Green Connection, says that offshore oil and gas decisions directly affect coastal communities.

He says, “Small-scale fishing communities often carry the risks of offshore oil and gas development while seeing few promised benefits.

“Too often, decisions affecting our oceans are made without meaningful participation from the people whose livelihoods, culture and food security depend on healthy marine ecosystems.”

Call for clarity

In its letter, The Green Connection calls on the Presidency to ensure that the government develops a lawful, transparent policy position on commercial engagement with Israeli-owned entities that is consistent with South Africa’s constitutional values, international obligations, and stated foreign policy positions, so that the policy stakes are clear.

“We are not asking for political interference or automatic rejection,” says Makaula.

“We are asking for any decision, including under section 11 of the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act, to be made lawfully, transparently and with proper regard for South Africa’s constitutional values, international obligations and stated commitments.”

“This is ultimately about South Africa’s credibility,” says Makaula.

“The world has looked to South Africa for principled leadership because of our willingness to stand up for justice.

“Today’s decisions will show whether our commitment to human rights, international law and justice extends beyond our words.”

Coal exports

The South African government has previously come under fire over coal exports to Israel, with activists holding protests and launching petitions, urging the government to stop exports to Israel, claiming that South African coal is “fuelling the genocide” in Palestine.

Earlier this year, however, the Minister of Trade and Industry Parks Tau indicated that there are no plans to review South Africa’s coal exports to Israel.

At the time, the minister confirmed that South Africa had exported 1.8 million tonnes of coal to Israel in 2025, accounting for 2.6% of South Africa’s global coal exports of 71.5 million tonnes.