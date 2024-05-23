Subscribe & Follow
Investec defends secret financial provisions in German tax fraud probe
AmaBhungane has reported extensively on information suggesting Investec’s complicity in massive tax fraud here, here and here.
Cum-ex transactions involve several parties colluding to trade shares in a company right before and after dividends are declared. The aim, as we explain in our introduction to cum-ex scams, is to generate two claims for a refund of dividend withholding tax that has only been passed once.
Read the full article by Ray Mahlaka at Daily Maverick.
Source: Daily Maverick
