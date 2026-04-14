G20 rift widens as South Africa excluded from key finance discussions

SA Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has confirmed that South Africa has not been accredited for key Group of 20 (G20) meetings due to begin this week.

Source: GCIS. SA Finance Minister, Enoch Godongwana.

Speaking in an interview with Bloomberg at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, Godongwana said the US has not extended accreditation to South Africa to attend the G20 talks. These are due to run from Friday, 17 April to Sunday, 19 April 2026. This effectively excludes South Africa from G20 participation for the remainder of the year.

“We are members of the G20; however, the USA has not accredited us,” Godongwana said.

This exclusion builds on US President Donald Trump’s firm stance, first articulated in late November last year, when he announced that South Africa would not be invited to the 2026 G20 summit in the United States.

The move was made on the claim that South Africa is committing genocide against White Afrikaans people and seizing land without compensation — one that is widely disputed by analysts and officials.

This decision underscores the growing diplomatic tensions with the United States, raising questions about the country’s global economic positioning.

The US assumed the G20’s rotating presidency from South Africa in late 2024, with Brazil hosting it last year, and is set to host the Leaders’ Summit in Miami later this year, before handing over to the UK.

Despite the setback, Godongwana struck a pragmatic tone, describing the hiatus as a temporary pause. South Africa is expected to re-engage with the G20 under the UK’s presidency beginning in November this yeae.