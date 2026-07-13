DSBD's spaza shop registration drive passes 400,000 businesses

Some 400,000 informal and micro businesses have been captured on the Department of Small Business Development (DSBD) Connect System.

This is according to Inter-Ministerial Committee on Migration Chairperson and Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, who briefed the media on Sunday, 13 July.

“Registration of Informal and micro businesses is continuing. To date, more than 400,000 businesses have been captured on the DSBD Connect System, and the implementation of the plan will increase the number of registered businesses.

“DSBD, Salga (South African Local Government Association) and Cogta (the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs) are finalising the Project Implementation Plan,” Kubayi said.

The system is a digital platform aimed at assisting the department to regulate and support spaza shops while helping small businesses to, among others, access funding and form OEM (original equipment manufacturer) partnerships.

She added that the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) requires that the DSBD share the database.

“The DSBD is in the process of packaging the required data in the DSBD Connect System and in the Innovation Portal data platforms and will share the data once cleansed and re-packaged for transmission.

“The data will be sourced from other data sources from DSBD Portfolio as well as the partners in the ecosystem i.e. CIPC (Companies and Intellectual Property Commission), municipalities, Cogta and so forth,” she said.

Meanwhile, the IMC’s Borderline workstream has developed an implementation plan for the execution of the Borderline Infrastructure.

“It integrates the programme timeline, task establishment, phased implementation schedule, provincial cost estimates and risk register into a single document.

“The plan establishes formal task assignments between the three implementing organisations, the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, Defence Works Formation and the SA Army Engineer Corps and provides a management framework for delivery across the next three financial years.

“The IMC will be presenting a detailed business case to the Minister of Finance for the funding of the borderline infrastructure,” Kubayi said.