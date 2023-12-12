Industries

    CIMA president and co-chair of the Association set to visit South Africa

    Issued by AICPA & CIMA
    10 May 2024
    Sarah Ghosh, FCMA, CGMA, president of The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), and co-chair of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (the Association), which represents AICPA & CIMA, will be visiting South Africa from 11 to 14 May 2024.
    Sarah Ghosh_CIMA President and Association Co-Chair
    Sarah Ghosh_CIMA President and Association Co-Chair

    During her visit, Sarah Ghosh will attend a number of high-profile events with CIMA members, CGMA candidates, corporate partners, and government officials, including:

    • Speaking at the AICPA & CIMA convocation in Johannesburg, to welcome over 200 new CIMA members to the profession.

    • Speaking to finance and accounting students at the University of Pretoria about the future of the profession and seizing opportunities to build their dream careers. She will also be meeting with finance and accounting academics at the university.

    Sarah was elected as the 90th CIMA president and co-chair of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants on 13 June 2022. She is the second successive woman to be elected President of CIMA and co-chair of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants. She follows on from the Sri Lankan, Melanie J. Kanaka FCMA (UK), CGMA, who is now CIMA Immediate Past President. During her year in office, Sarah is focusing on driving innovation and transformation within the profession to ensure that it can keep up with the demands of a constantly changing business world. She is also putting great emphasis on growing and promoting the role of finance professionals in creating value through ESG and sustainability and serving the public interest. Moreover, Sarah is dedicating herself to inspiring and empowering younger generations to become accounting and finance professionals.

    Sarah is a proven finance leader with expertise in digital transformation and experience gained in multinational organisations, SMEs, and start-ups. She currently works for the U.K. Civil Service, leading finance teams to enable the delivery of quality public services and support the Government Finance Function Strategy with a focus on sustainability and technology. Prior to this, Sarah held leadership positions across the finance, IT, and operations sectors, improving service provision and transforming processes using data analytics and machine learning.

    In May 2023, Sarah was named among the 2023 Top 50 Women in Accounting in recognition of her work to raise the profile of women in leadership and commitment to driving diversity, equality, and inclusion in accounting and finance.

    AICPA & CIMA
    The Association of International Certified Professional Accountants® (the Association), representing AICPA® & CIMA®, advances the global accounting and finance profession through its work on behalf of 689,000 AICPA and CIMA members, candidates and engaged professionals in 196 countries and territories.

