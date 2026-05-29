Automotive dealerships an untapped potential for SA's youth

South Africa is producing graduates at scale. But we are not producing employment at the same rate. This disconnect has sparked an important national conversation: why are so many young people, even with degrees, struggling to enter the workforce?

Ashley Samuel | image supplied

The answer is becoming increasingly clear. A qualification alone is no longer enough.

Employers today are not just hiring knowledge; they are hiring capability. They are looking for individuals who can think critically, communicate effectively, solve problems and adapt quickly in real-world environments.

And this is where the gap lies. Many graduates leave tertiary institutions academically prepared, but practically underexposed.

So the question is not whether young people are educated, it is whether they are work-ready. We may be overlooking the solution

While this debate continues, there is an entire sector of the economy quietly offering exactly what young professionals need: real-world, skills-driven career development.

The automotive dealership network

Dealerships have evolved far beyond their traditional image. Today, they operate as complex, multi-functional businesses, bringing together sales, finance, marketing, logistics, compliance, customer experience and advanced technical operations under one roof.

This creates something rare in the modern economy: a single environment where multiple career paths intersect and where learning happens in real time. Learning by doing.

In a dealership, graduates don’t spend years waiting for responsibility; they are immersed in it. They engage with customers, work with data, contribute to business decisions and experience the direct impact of their work.

This builds the very skills employers are demanding, faster than many traditional corporate pathways.

A growth engine for young careers

The dealership environment also offers something many graduates are seeking: upward mobility. It is an industry where performance matters, where initiative is rewarded, and where career progression is not limited by rigid structures.

Many of today’s dealership leaders started at the entry level and worked their way up - building careers through experience, not just credentials. An industry evolving with the future

Concurrently, the sector is experiencing accelerated structural transformation, underpinned by data-driven decision-making and evolving market dynamics.

The rapid adoption of electric vehicles, the proliferation of digital retail and omnichannel sales platforms, and the growing emphasis on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) compliance are reshaping traditional dealership models.

Data analytics now plays a central role in areas such as customer behaviour profiling, inventory optimisation, predictive maintenance, and sales forecasting.

As a result, dealerships are transitioning into highly sophisticated, technology-enabled enterprises, characterised by increased operational efficiency, enhanced customer experience, and a stronger focus on sustainable and innovation-led growth.

This opens the door for graduates with skills in technology, data, sustainability, marketing and finance.

Changing perceptions, unlocking potential

The challenge is not a lack of opportunity; it is a lack of awareness. Too many young South Africans simply don’t see dealerships as viable career destinations.

A new mindset for a new economy

If we are serious about tackling youth unemployment, we need to rethink not only education, but the pathways into work. Degrees open doors. But environments build careers.

For many graduates, the future may not lie in waiting for the “perfect job” but in stepping into spaces where they can learn, grow and prove their value.

The retail auto dealership might just be one of those spaces.