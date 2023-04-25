Industries

American Marketing Association announces 2023 Hall of Fame inductees

25 Apr 2023
The American Marketing Association New York has announced the names of four business leaders who will be honoured with induction into the Marketing Hall of Fame in 2023.
The inductees will be celebrated in New York.
The inductees will be celebrated in New York. Source: www.unsplash.com

They are: Dan Ariely, professor of behavioral economics, Duke University; Chris Capossela, executive vice president and chief marketing officer, Microsoft; Amy Fuller, former chief marketing officer at Accenture; and Raj Rajamannar, chief marketing & communications officer, Mastercard.

New York celebration

The 2023 inductees will be celebrated at the 2023 Marketing Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on 7 June in New York. Each will offer remarks that highlight their careers and offer insight on the future of marketing.

Established by the AMA New York, the Marketing Hall of Fame is the only award to recognise and celebrate brilliance in marketing across all sectors. The program is based on a rigorous selection and voting process to nominate and elect marketers who inspire their peers as well as future generations through extraordinary contributions to the field.

SOUTH AFRICA

Source:
American Marketing Association announces Marketing Hall of Fame inductees

24 Feb 2022

The Marketing Hall of Fame criteria recognise marketers responsible for work that dramatically impacts business results; raises the profile and influence of marketing as a profession; moves it forward through innovative approaches; and prioritises diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Brilliance and innovation

“The Marketing Hall of Fame is the only award that recognises brilliance and innovation across the field of marketing,” said Joanna Seddon, Marketing Hall of Fame co-chair and founder, Presciant Brand Consultancy. “This year’s inductees are shaping the future of marketing, setting a standard that inspires us all and elevates the field.”

The nominations are voted on by the Marketing Hall of Fame Academy, an exclusive body of 300 senior marketers, agency executives, researchers and academics who cast ballots to determine the 12 finalists. A final Panel of Judges comprising the CEOs of the leading marketing associations and the previous year’s inductees, then votes on the winners.

“Powerful marketing can have a truly extraordinary impact,” said Robert Kahn, Marketing Hall of Fame committee co-chair, AMA New York past president and partner at Want Branding. “Recognition of the very best in marketing boosts the reputation of the profession, inspires innovation, and serves as a model for future leaders.”

Read more: marketing, Joanna Seddon, New York, honoured

