Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

GO Content LabEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Management & Leadership Company news Algeria

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


IWG signs Managed Partnership Agreement in Algeria as the demand for hybrid working grows

7 Feb 2023
Issued by: GO Content Lab
The new partnership will meet the rapidly growing demand for hybrid working, with one new location to open in Skikda.
IWG signs Managed Partnership Agreement in Algeria as the demand for hybrid working grows
IWG signs Managed Partnership Agreement in Algeria as the demand for hybrid working grows

IWG, the world’s leading provider of flexible workspace, with brands including Regus, Spaces and HQ, has signed a new partnership to expand its global footprint into Africa in a move that will meet rapidly growing demand for hybrid work solutions in the region.

The Managed Partnership Agreement with Boudjemaa Houssem, a regional commercial property expert, particularly of note, the Russicada Hotel, will see a new IWG location open in Skikda in Q4,2023. Skikda - a key city in Algeria's trade and economic flow due to its geographical importance and technical infrastructure, including national roads, ports and railways – is a prime location for this new building, surrounded by multinational companies, 471 km from Algeria in the capital city.

“Hybrid work regimes boost productivity and aid in the well-being of workers. The novelty of hybrid work in Algeria was ushered in by an unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic that taught businesses and HR, particularly, to take advantage of gains inherent in hybrid working plans," explains Joanne Bushell, MD, IWG Plc., Africa.

IWG signs Managed Partnership Agreement in Algeria as the demand for hybrid working grows
IWG signs Managed Partnership Agreement in Algeria as the demand for hybrid working grows

The partnership reflects the rapid growth of hybrid working in all corners of the world, which enables employees to split their working hours between home, a local, flexible office and coworking space and the corporate HQ.

Houssem commented: “We are excited to be entering the thriving flexible office market with IWG. The global trend for hybrid working, which is reflected in the increasing demand for flexible work solutions in our local market, has presented us with a unique opportunity to consolidate our portfolio. We are particularly proud to be a part of IWG’s expansion of its network into Algeria”.

IWG has experienced significant momentum in its managed partnerships business as companies embrace the hybrid model worldwide. Over the next year, the global business will add more than a thousand news locations.

IWG signs Managed Partnership Agreement in Algeria as the demand for hybrid working grows
IWG signs Managed Partnership Agreement in Algeria as the demand for hybrid working grows

The accelerated growth of IWG's global network comes from a record number of new customers signed, adding more than two million users over the course of the last 12 months to its unrivalled 3,500 locations in more than 120 markets, 134 of these locations across Africa.

Mark Dixon, founder and CEO of IWG, added: “As we emerge from the global pandemic, we are experiencing record levels of demand as businesses of all sizes commit to the hybrid model and rethink their real estate strategies. Managed partnerships, which bring local market knowledge and expertise to the table, are a crucial part of our growth plans, enabling us to scale up more rapidly to meet demand.”

IWG signs Managed Partnership Agreement in Algeria as the demand for hybrid working grows
NextOptions
GO Content Lab
GO Content Lab ("GO") is an independent full-service communications specialist.
Read more: Joanne Bushell, Regus, Mark Dixon, Spaces

Related

Gen Z workers tell businesses: We want it all
GO Content LabGen Z workers tell businesses: We want it all28 Oct 2022
On-demand flex-space membership rises 92% year-on-year in South Africa as global appetite for hybrid working soars
GO Content LabOn-demand flex-space membership rises 92% year-on-year in South Africa as global appetite for hybrid working soars30 Aug 2022
Businesses are looking for space in the metaverse to facilitate hybrid working
GO Content LabBusinesses are looking for space in the metaverse to facilitate hybrid working30 Aug 2022
How a hybrid workspace strategy leads to a more resilient workforce - and business
GO Content LabHow a hybrid workspace strategy leads to a more resilient workforce - and business30 Jun 2022
Load shedding and escalating petrol prices: How to lighten the load
GO Content LabLoad shedding and escalating petrol prices: How to lighten the load30 Jun 2022
Hybrid model accelerates suburban revitalisation
GO Content LabHybrid model accelerates suburban revitalisation29 Apr 2022
Hybrid work: A better way of life
GO Content LabHybrid work: A better way of life1 Mar 2022
Why are investors choosing flex-space over other franchise opportunities?
GO Content LabWhy are investors choosing flex-space over other franchise opportunities?29 Nov 2021

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz