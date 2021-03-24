Natural Medicine Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more

Healthcare jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Business services
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Fab fact from Adco CBD

24 Mar 2021
Issued by: Bioplus Vit-ality
Did you know that in a recent online survey, almost 62% of CBD users reported using CBD to treat a medical condition, particularly pain, anxiety and depression1?

To help South Africans better manage symptoms associated with anxiety, pharmaceutical company Adcock Ingram launched Adco CBD Stress2, available in 200 mg (15 ml) drops, 600 mg (30 ml) drops and 30 Capsules (20 mg CBD per capsule).


Trusted, reliable, reputable Adco CBD products are available from selected Clicks and Dis-Chem stores, as well as selected independent pharmacies and online stores. For more information visit www.adcocbd.co.za and join the conversation on Instagram and Facebook.


References:
  1. Corroon J, Phillips JA. A cross-sectional study of cannabidiol users. Cannabis and Cannabinoid Research 2018;3.1:152-161.
  2. Adco CBD Stress. Professional information leaflet. 25 November 2019.


Bioplus Vit-ality
BIOPLUS® VIT-ALITY is a multi-vitamin and -mineral range providing a day-to-day solution for sustainable energy.
Comment

Read more: Clicks, Dis-Chem

Related

Primedia BroadcastingDis-Chem Brain of 702 and CapeTalk take general knowledge competition to the next level9 Feb 2021
Leap CommunicationsMicroneedle technology better than collagen-boosting cream -- study21 Jan 2021
Smart MediaDis-Chem's nursing practitioners now also training on the go8 Dec 2020
Clicks opens 750th store30 Nov 2020
SA retail brands offering deals for Black Friday 202023 Nov 2020
Connecting with the new natural haircare consumer10 Nov 2020
East Coast RadioAchieve your 'summer body' goals at the East Coast Radio and Clicks Summer Body Bootcamp9 Nov 2020
Bioplus Vit-alityIns and outs of vitamin C and D in relation to immune-boosting4 Nov 2020

News


Show more
Let's do Biz