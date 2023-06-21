Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Motsepe AdvertisingAICPA & CIMAXapo BankEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Economy News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Consumer inflation slows down for second straight month in May

21 Jun 2023
Consumer inflation experienced a decline for the second consecutive month, settling at 6.3% in May compared to 6.8% in April. This reading marks the lowest rate since April 2022, when the inflation rate stood at 5.9%.
Source:
Source: Pexels

The month-on-month change in the consumer price index (CPI) was 0.2% in May.

The annual rate for food and non-alcoholic beverages (Nab) was 11.8%, lower than April’s print of 13.9%. The price index for this category increased by 0.3% between April and May, the lowest monthly reading since November 2021 (0.1%).

Most food and Nab categories recorded lower annual inflation rates in May, with the exception of sugar, sweets and desserts, and cold beverages.

Moderate inflation in food categories

Annual meat inflation slowed to 7.1% from 9.5% in April. On average, meat prices declined by 0.4% between April and May, with notable monthly decreases recorded for stewing beef (down 2.4%), pork (down 1.4%) and beef mince (down 1.3%).

After peaking at an annual rate of 37.6% in August 2022, the index for oils and fats continued to fall sharply in May, recording a ninth consecutive month of decline. Prices for oils and fats decreased by 2.2% between April and May, pulling the annual rate down to -2.4%.

Prices leave a bitter taste for the sweet tooth.

Prices for sugar, sweets and desserts increased by 11.9% in the 12 months to May, up from April’s 10.7%. The reading in May is the highest since July 2017 when the rate was 14.5%.

White sugar increased sharply by 2.7% and slabs of chocolate by 2.9% between April and May. In the 12 months to May, the average price of a 2.5 kg bag of white sugar increased from R49.68 to R53.00. The average price of a slab of chocolate (80g) rose from R17.11 to R20.26 over the same period.

Those who enjoy fizzy drinks, mineral water and fruit juices have also had to dig deeper into their pockets. The cold beverages category recorded an average annual price increase of 10.5% in May, creeping up from 10.3% in April. May’s reading is the highest since March 2019 (13.1%).

Dining out popular, higher prices

Households have recently rekindled a liking for restaurants and hotels, according to the latest gross domestic product (GDP) figures. Increased household expenditure in the first quarter of the year was mainly driven by spending on restaurants and hotels, which jumped by 6.9%. This rise is in real terms (constant 2015 prices and seasonally adjusted).

Could local street traders ease the burden of soaring food prices?
Could local street traders ease the burden of soaring food prices?

By 12 May 2023

Price data for May shows annual inflation for the restaurants and hotels category accelerating to 6.4% from 5.1% in April. Restaurant prices rose by 1.2% between April and May. This took the annual rate for restaurants to 7.4% from 7.1% in April.

Restaurant products with the highest annual increases in May were fish and seafood (up 11.3%), pizza (up 9.3%) and red meat-based products (up 9.0%). Products with large month-on-month increases in May were pies (up 2.3%), hot beverages (up 1.9%), poultry-based products (up 1.8%), hamburgers (up 1.6%) and red meat-based products (up 1.5%).

Other notable price changes in May

The transport index increased by 7.0% in the 12 months to May. This was lower than April’s print of 7.6%. Annual motor vehicle inflation accelerated to 7.5% from 7.2% in April. This is the highest reading since February 2017 when the rate was 8.1%.

The annual rate for fuel decreased further in May, cooling to 3.5% from 5.0% in April.

Annual health inflation has ticked up since January 2023 – when the rate was 4.8% – to reach 5.8% in May. This was mainly the result of higher prices for medical products, which recorded an annual rate of 5.8% (up from 4.8% in April).

Notable monthly price increases were recorded for pain killers (up 3.0%) and vitamin and mineral supplements (up 6.6%).

NextOptions
Read more: CPI, inflation, restaurants, food prices



Related

Source: Reuters.
South Africa's April inflation slows more than forecast to 6.8% y/y24 May 2023
Could local street traders ease the burden of soaring food prices?
Could local street traders ease the burden of soaring food prices?12 May 2023
Price hikes on basic food items 'unjustified' - Competition Commission
Price hikes on basic food items 'unjustified' - Competition Commission29 Mar 2023
Source: Reuters.
SA to call it a wrap on current hikes with last 25 bps on 30 March20 Mar 2023
Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
SA food producers expect muted demand from struggling shoppers7 Mar 2023
Source:
AVI profit rises marginally on price hikes6 Mar 2023
Source: Reuters/James Oatway
Tiger Brands grows sales after price hikes21 Feb 2023
Source: Reuters.
South Africa's January inflation slows to 6.9% y/y, as forecast15 Feb 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz