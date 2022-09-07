Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

UCT Graduate School of BusinessBusiness Partners LimitedNSBC.AfricaThe Innovator TrustEdge GrowthEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Funding News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Second cohort of Google for Startups Black Founders Fund revealed

7 Sep 2022
Google has announced the 60 eligible Black-founded startups across Africa that have been selected for the second cohort of Google for Startups Black Founders Fund (BFF) for Africa. The startups joining the programme will receive a total of $4m in funding and support to enable them to scale up their ongoing work.
Source:
Source: Pexels

Startups from South Africa include Agrikool, CreditAIs, Mapha, Rekisa and Technovera. Each of the selected startups will receive support in the form of a six-month training programme that includes access to a network of mentors to assist in tackling challenges that are unique to them.

They will also be part of tailored workshops, support networks and community-building sessions. The 60 grantees will also get non-dilutive awards of between $50,000 and $100,000 and up to $200,000 in Google Cloud credit.

The grantees, made up of 50% women-led businesses, hail from Botswana, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa and Uganda. They specialise in sectors such as fintech, healthcare, e-commerce, logistics, agritech, education, hospitality and smart cities.

The top five countries with the most startups selected for the programme are Nigeria with twenty-three grantees, Kenya with twelve grantees, Rwanda with six grantees, South Africa with five grantees and Uganda with four grantees. Botswana and Senegal have one selected startup each, Cameroon and Ghana both have three grantees each while Ethiopia has two selected grantees.

Launched in April 2012, the Google for Startups program has created over 4,600 jobs and raised more than $290m in funding. The Google for Startups Black Founders Fund programme will introduce the grantees in Africa to Google's products, connections, and best practices which will help the founders to level the playing field as they build better products and services that add value to the Africa economy.

Below is the list of the 60 startups that were selected for the second cohort of the Black Founders Fund in Africa.

  1. Agrikool - South Africa
  2. Ajua - Kenya
  3. Awabah - Nigeria
  4. Bag Innovation - Rwanda
  5. Bailport - Rwanda
  6. Bee - Cameroon
  7. Bookings - Africa Nigeria
  8. Brastorne - Botswana
  9. Built - Ghana
  10. BuuPass - Kenya
  11. Cauri Money - Senegal
  12. Clafiya - Nigeria
  13. ClinicPesa - Uganda
  14. Cova - Cameroon
  15. CreditAIs - South Africa
  16. DohYangu - Kenya
  17. Easy Matatu - Uganda
  18. Eden Life - Nigeria
  19. Estate Intel - Nigeria
  20. Eversend - Uganda
  21. Exuus - Rwanda
  22. Flex Finance - Nigeria
  23. FlexPay - Kenya
  24. Gamr - Nigeria
  25. Garri Logistics - Ethiopia
  26. Haul 247 - Nigeria
  27. Healthlane - Cameroon
  28. Healthtracka - Nigeria
  29. HerVest - Nigeria
  30. Kapsule - Rwanda
  31. Keep IT Cool - Kenya
  32. Kudigo - Ghana
  33. Kyshi - Nigeria
  34. Leja - Kenya
  35. LifeBank - Nigeria
  36. Mapha - South Africa
  37. Norebase - Nigeria
  38. OneHealth - Nigeria
  39. PesaChoice - Rwanda
  40. Pindo - Rwanda
  41. Pivo - Nigeria
  42. QShop- Nigeria
  43. Rekisa - South Africa
  44. Scrapays Inc - Nigeria
  45. Shiip - Nigeria
  46. Solutech - Kenya
  47. Spleet - Nigeria
  48. Stears - Nigeria
  49. Synnefa - Kenya
  50. Technovera - South Africa
  51. Terawork - Nigeria
  52. Tibu Health - Kenya
  53. Topset Education - Nigeria
  54. TopUp Mama - Kenya
  55. Wellahealth - Nigeria
  56. Xente - Uganda
  57. Zanifu - Kenya
  58. ZayRide - Ethiopia
  59. Zuberi - Ghana
  60. Zuri Health - Kenya
NextOptions

Related

What the world needs now
Joe PublicWhat the world needs now13 hours ago
Source:
Trigger the right bias in customers to give your brand an edge25 Aug 2022
Source: © Jose Francisco Fernandez Saura In 2023 advertising investment will be inhibited by cooling economic conditions and third-party cookie blocking online
Third-party cookie blocking to slow global advertising growth24 Aug 2022
Google Wallet launches in South Africa
Google Wallet launches in South Africa24 Aug 2022
Source:
#TheSocialAshTag: Are hashtags still relevant?23 Aug 2022
How Hellopeter is helping South African businesses grow
HellopeterHow Hellopeter is helping South African businesses grow18 Aug 2022
Source:
The I in AI10 Aug 2022
Google's big undersea internet cable arrives in South Africa
Google's big undersea internet cable arrives in South Africa10 Aug 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz