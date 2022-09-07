Second cohort of Google for Startups Black Founders Fund revealed

Google has announced the 60 eligible Black-founded startups across Africa that have been selected for the second cohort of Google for Startups Black Founders Fund (BFF) for Africa. The startups joining the programme will receive a total of $4m in funding and support to enable them to scale up their ongoing work.

Startups from South Africa include Agrikool, CreditAIs, Mapha, Rekisa and Technovera. Each of the selected startups will receive support in the form of a six-month training programme that includes access to a network of mentors to assist in tackling challenges that are unique to them.

They will also be part of tailored workshops, support networks and community-building sessions. The 60 grantees will also get non-dilutive awards of between $50,000 and $100,000 and up to $200,000 in Google Cloud credit.

The grantees, made up of 50% women-led businesses, hail from Botswana, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa and Uganda. They specialise in sectors such as fintech, healthcare, e-commerce, logistics, agritech, education, hospitality and smart cities.

The top five countries with the most startups selected for the programme are Nigeria with twenty-three grantees, Kenya with twelve grantees, Rwanda with six grantees, South Africa with five grantees and Uganda with four grantees. Botswana and Senegal have one selected startup each, Cameroon and Ghana both have three grantees each while Ethiopia has two selected grantees.

Launched in April 2012, the Google for Startups program has created over 4,600 jobs and raised more than $290m in funding. The Google for Startups Black Founders Fund programme will introduce the grantees in Africa to Google's products, connections, and best practices which will help the founders to level the playing field as they build better products and services that add value to the Africa economy.

Below is the list of the 60 startups that were selected for the second cohort of the Black Founders Fund in Africa.