Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2022Africa MonthWomen's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comMSC Artisan AcademySilversoftEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Sustainable Development News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Saint-Gobain pilots zero-carbon production of flat glass

6 Jun 2022
Saint-Gobain implemented the zero-carbon production of flat glass for one week in its manufacturing plant in Aniche, northern France. This was achieved in May using 100% recycled glass (cullet) and 100% green energy produced from biogas and decarbonised electricity.
Source:
Source: www.pixabay.com

By mobilising its network of partners, the focus was placed on circularity with the use of 100% cullet from end-of-life glass from renovation or demolition sites and from production offcuts. The group's industrial and research teams succeeded in adjusting all of the furnace's technical parameters to this dual challenge of operating with 100% recycled material and 100% biogas while ensuring the right optical quality of the glass.

Construction industry needs to adopt sustainable alternatives - study
Construction industry needs to adopt sustainable alternatives - study

31 May 2022


The achievement forms part of Saint-Gobain's commitment to reach carbon neutrality by 2050. It complements the group's investment announced last year to build the world's first carbon-neutral plasterboard plant in Norway.
NextOptions
Read more: carbon neutrality, Saint-Gobain

Related

Africa and Europe's biggest business heavy hitters set to gather in Johannesburg for 'Southern Africa Europe CEO Dialogue'
Optimize AgencyAfrica and Europe's biggest business heavy hitters set to gather in Johannesburg for 'Southern Africa Europe CEO Dialogue'11 Nov 2021
Bic South Africa smashes green energy target
Bic South Africa smashes green energy target22 Oct 2021
Source:
LG aims for 100% renewable energy use by 205022 Jul 2021
Saint-Gobain Africa Challenge 2021 calls for entries
Saint-Gobain Africa Challenge 2021 calls for entries21 Jul 2021
Heineken sets goal to be carbon neutral in production by 2030
Heineken sets goal to be carbon neutral in production by 203015 Apr 2021
Saint-Gobain reiterates commitment to continent at Africa Forum
Saint-Gobain reiterates commitment to continent at Africa Forum4 Feb 2020
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz