Saint-Gobain pilots zero-carbon production of flat glass

Saint-Gobain implemented the zero-carbon production of flat glass for one week in its manufacturing plant in Aniche, northern France. This was achieved in May using 100% recycled glass (cullet) and 100% green energy produced from biogas and decarbonised electricity.

By mobilising its network of partners, the focus was placed on circularity with the use of 100% cullet from end-of-life glass from renovation or demolition sites and from production offcuts. The group's industrial and research teams succeeded in adjusting all of the furnace's technical parameters to this dual challenge of operating with 100% recycled material and 100% biogas while ensuring the right optical quality of the glass.The achievement forms part of Saint-Gobain's commitment to reach carbon neutrality by 2050. It complements the group's investment announced last year to build the world's first carbon-neutral plasterboard plant in Norway.