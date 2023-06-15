Industries

Africa


Transnet reports derailment on iron ore line

15 Jun 2023
Logistics utility Transnet on Thursday, 15 June, reported a derailment on its main iron ore line, the latest in a recent spate of disruptions on its two lines used to haul bulk minerals to ports.
Source:
Source: Unsplash

The derailment took early on Wednesday, 14 June, Transnet said in a statement.

"Transnet Freight Rail confirms that urgent recovery efforts are underway to restore operations to its ore corridor," it said.

The line stretches 861km from iron ore mines at Sishen in the Northern Cape to the Saldanha port in the Western Cape.

A shortage of locomotives and spares, as well as cable theft and other vandalism of its infrastructure is hampering the state-owned freight rail operator's efforts to haul minerals and other commodities to ports.

Miners say Transnet's problems continue to cost them billions of rand in lost export revenue.

Earlier this month, Transnet suspended services on the iron ore line after theft of copper cables led to a power failure.

In recent weeks, both the iron ore and coal export lines have suffered derailments which halted train operations for days.

Heavy rains also impacted Transnet operations at the beginning of the year.

SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/



