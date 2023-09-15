Industries

Wits Language School TEFL accreditation - interview on Radio 786

15 Sep 2023
Issued by: Wits Language School
Sarah-Jayne Coutts, programme coordinator at the Wits Language School, recently spoke to Radio 786 about TEFL accreditation.
Sarah-Jayne Coutts, programme coordinator at the Wits Language School
TEFL (Teaching English as a Foreign Language) courses are short programmes that aim to equip would-be teachers with the necessary skills to help people with a limited grasp of English become more familiar with the language. These courses have become very popular in South Africa; however, the industry is largely unregulated, meaning that some courses have been developed may leave teachers unprepared to take to the classroom.

Wits Language School courses are registered as short courses with the Academic Planning Office of Wits University. Wits University is an accredited tertiary institution. The TEFL course also meets the international requirements of 120 hours with six hours of observed teaching practice.


Wits Language School
Wits Language School is one of the leading language schools in South Africa. With over 20 years of experience in the world of languages, our school offers a wide range of language courses and services. Wits Language School is evolving through face-to-face and blended learning with full-time and part-time options.
