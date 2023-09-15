Wits Language School TEFL accreditation - interview on Radio 786

Sarah-Jayne Coutts, programme coordinator at the Wits Language School

TEFL (Teaching English as a Foreign Language) courses are short programmes that aim to equip would-be teachers with the necessary skills to help people with a limited grasp of English become more familiar with the language. These courses have become very popular in South Africa; however, the industry is largely unregulated, meaning that some courses have been developed may leave teachers unprepared to take to the classroom.

Wits Language School courses are registered as short courses with the Academic Planning Office of Wits University. Wits University is an accredited tertiary institution. The TEFL course also meets the international requirements of 120 hours with six hours of observed teaching practice.