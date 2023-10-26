Mazda Iconic SP points towards a rotary future

Mazda dropped a teaser image a few days ago. As a result, fans of the brand knew that something special would be revealed at the show. Many people speculated that it would be the upcoming (fifth-generation) Mazda MX-5. The Mazda Iconic SP isn’t quite the roadster we expected, but it’s quite tasty nonetheless.
