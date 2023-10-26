Industries

Africa


Mazda Iconic SP points towards a rotary future

26 Oct 2023
We've made no secret of the fact that we are fans of the Mazda MX-5. The best-selling roadster of all time is high on our list of 'most fun cars to drive'. That is why we were eager to check out the Mazda Iconic SP that made its public debut at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show.
Mazda Iconic SP points towards a rotary future

Mazda dropped a teaser image a few days ago. As a result, fans of the brand knew that something special would be revealed at the show. Many people speculated that it would be the upcoming (fifth-generation) Mazda MX-5. The Mazda Iconic SP isn’t quite the roadster we expected, but it’s quite tasty nonetheless.

Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...

SOURCE

Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape

Go to: https://doubleapex.co.za/

