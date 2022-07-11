Start living with the new Kia Sonet turbo

Just more than a year ago, Kia South Africa invited buyers to begin their SUV life when launching the all-new Sonet. Since then, more than 3,500 motorists have done exactly that, reinforcing the Sonet as one of Mzansi’s most popular compact crossovers. Today, with the introduction of new 1.0 T-GDi turbocharged derivatives, Kia continues its Sonet story by inviting customers to start living.
Supplementing the critically acclaimed Sonet range, powered by a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre engine in entry-level LX and mid-tier EX specification, the new Kia Sonet 1.0 T-GDi options build on the current range and offers a new flagship in EX+ specification.
“The Sonet was one of the most anticipated new Kia models in several years when it was introduced to the South African market in April 2021,” says Stephen Crosse, sales and marketing director, Kia South Africa. “At the time, the global supply chain constraints hampered our efforts to launch Sonet with a broader range of engine and transmission options, but as some of these constraints begin to normalise, our persistent desire to expand the Sonet range has now come to fruition. We are confident that the new turbocharged derivatives will also surpass our expectations.”
The new Kia Sonet 1.0 T-GDi is equipped with Kia’s advanced 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder turbo-petrol engine mated with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (7DCT). A new engine in the local Kia stable, the 1.0 T-GDi boasts outputs of 88kW at 6,000 r/min and a stout 172 Nm of torque on a plateau from 1,500-4,000 r/min.
This new engine places easy-driving characteristics at the forefront, balancing more than sufficient punch for safe overtaking manoeuvres with low engine speeds at highway velocities for improved fuel consumption and refinement and a satisfyingly sporty 3-cylinder thrum. In the combined cycle, the 1,0 T-GDi option emits a mere 137 g/km of CO2 emissions.
Feature highlights on the mid-tier EX derivative, to name but a few, include:
In addition to the EX trim level, the new EX+ specification adds:
“As more customers continue to migrate into the crossover and compact SUV segments, it’s critical to balance price positioning and perceived affordability with an array of features and benefits that present an exceptional value proposition,” comments Crosse. “With the introduction of the new turbocharged derivatives and its established reputation as one of the highest quality offerings in its segment, the Kia Sonet cements its position as one of the most desirable and most complete options available in the market today.”
The two new 1.0 T-GDI derivatives are priced at a recommended retail price of R359,995 and R389,995 respectably, with the complete range priced as follows:
Sonet 1.5 LX Manual: R296,995
Sonet 1.5 LX CVT: R317,995
Sonet 1.5 EX Manual: R316,995
Sonet 1.5 EX CVT: R337,995
Sonet 1.0 T-GDI EX 7DCT: R359,995
Sonet 1.0 T-GDI EX+ 7DCT: R389,995
All Sonet models ship as standard with Kia’s industry-leading unlimited kilometre, 5-year warranty (inclusive of Roadside Assistance), as well as a prepaid 4-year/60,000 km service plan.
The new Sonet 1.0 T-GDI range is on sale across Kia South Africa’s national dealer network from Monday, 11 July 2022.