WCDoHS releases Sandkraal Farm to Communal Property Association

The Western Cape Provincial Government has welcomed the collaborative efforts between the three spheres of government in ensuring that the release of Sandkraal Farm in George to a communal property association (CPA) becomes a success. "The release of this property forms part of our commitment to the Western Cape Government's land release programme and our deliberate economic empowerment targeted efforts.

"The land was previously described as not suitable for formal development, due to it laying outside of the urban edge, which implied that it is likely to remain usable for agriculture purposes going forward. Therefore, the decision to release this piece of property to the small-scale farmers will help to create economic opportunities for the area," says Tertuis Simmers, provincial minister of infrastructure.

In September 2021, the Western Cape Department of Human Settlements (WCDoHS) took an in-principle decision to release the Sandkraal Farm in George, to a Communal Property Association (CPA). This further reaffirms our stance and commitment to the land release programme.

The decision to release the farm is a culmination of years of engagements with the George Local Municipality (GLM) and the Department of Agriculture Land Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD). The department envisaged that the land is released to a CPA that will be established by the DALRRD and in line with its mandate. With the process of establishing a CPA still underway, on 13 September 2022, WCDoHS formerly offered to transfer Sandkraal Farm to DALRRD. Upon the establishment of the CPA, the DALRRD will be at liberty to transfer the property to the CPA.

WCDoHS will continue to cooperate and provide the requisite technical support to accelerate the establishment of the CPA and the imminent transfer of the property.