Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Logistics & Transport News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Logistics & Transport jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


inDrive world's fastest-growing ride-hailing app in 2022

6 Feb 2023
Global mobility and urban services platform, is the world's fastest-growing global ride-hailing app in 2022, according to data.ai.

The app saw a 45% increase in downloads year-on-year, climbing from 42.6 million in 2021 to 61.8 million in 2022 to become the second most downloaded ride-hailing app worldwide based on Google Play and App Store data.
Source: ferli via
Source: ferli via 123RF

inDrive was also the most downloaded ride-hailing app in Morocco, Peru, Panama, Nicaragua, Ecuador, Colombia, Bolivia, Pakistan, Nepal, Namibia and Botswana.

Arsen Tomsky, inDrive founder and CEO, says: "Despite a challenging macro environment, the data.ai figures underscore the success of our approach to launching in new geographies and maintaining growth rates across existing markets.

"Our goal at inDrive is to ensure that everyone who uses our app – from our passengers and drivers to our in-app handymen – has greater control over pricing alongside the flexibility to negotiate a fee which they feel is fair.

"I am pleased to see that inDrive is the most downloaded app in more than ten regions around the world. We expanded into underserved markets to make mobility more accessible for all people because at our core, we believe that everyone has the right to accessible and affordable services. We are set to continue on this path in 2023 and build on these results, reaching more people around the world."

inDrive achieves rapid growth

The company’s country count reached 47, up from 37 in 2021, as inDrive expanded its team by 1,000 in 2022 to reach 2,700 employees located across 17 offices worldwide, with an 88% year-on-year increase in gross revenue.

Last year also saw inDrive launch several new verticals to expand its offering from passenger and cargo transportation, delivery and handymen services to also include job classifieds and other services.

The company recently rebranded from inDriver (Independent Drivers) to inDrive (Inner Drive) to reflect its mission to Challenge Injustice.

NextOptions
Read more: transport industry, ride hailing

Related

Toll fee collections at N2 oThongati and uMvoti toll plazas postponed
Toll fee collections at N2 oThongati and uMvoti toll plazas postponed1 Feb 2023
Source: PublicDomainPictures via
Global air cargo demand softens in November13 Jan 2023
Transnet to tender for locomotive repairs after 'impasse' with Chinese supplier
Transnet to tender for locomotive repairs after 'impasse' with Chinese supplier12 Jan 2023
Traffic in Suez Canal normal after ship breakdown dealt with
Traffic in Suez Canal normal after ship breakdown dealt with9 Jan 2023
#BizTrends2023: In 2023, supply chains must anticipate disruptions and have processes to manage them
#BizTrends2023: In 2023, supply chains must anticipate disruptions and have processes to manage them9 Jan 2023
Italy's Eni sets up sustainable transport services company
Italy's Eni sets up sustainable transport services company3 Jan 2023
Transnet posts profit in half year consolidated financial results
Transnet posts profit in half year consolidated financial results28 Dec 2022
Port of Cape Town interim truck staging area to improve traffic flows
Port of Cape Town interim truck staging area to improve traffic flows23 Dec 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz