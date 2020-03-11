Public Health News South Africa

Six new cases of coronavirus confirmed in SA

The Health Department has confirmed six new coronavirus cases - bringing the total confirmed cases to 13, with the Western Cape confirming its first case.
Image source: Getty/Gallo
“All the patients have now been advised. Those who are symptomatic have started receiving treatment.

“Some of these patients are already in hospital while some, specifically those who are asymptomatic are in self quarantine,” said the Ntional Department of Health.

The new confirmed cases exclude the outstanding results for the two patients who formed part of the group of 10 that travelled to Italy.

Gauteng


In Gauteng, four cases were reported. Among them a 33 year-old female who had travelled to Italy and returned on 1 March 2020.

Another is a couple - a 34-year-old male and a 33-year-old female - who had travelled to Germany. They returned to South Africa on 9 March 2020.

The fourth case in Gauteng is a 57-year-old male who had travelled to Austria and Italy. He returned to South Africa on 9 March 2020.

KwaZulu-Natal


In KwaZulu-Natal, one case of a 40-year-old male - who had travelled to Portugal was reported. He returned on 7 March 2020.

Western Cape


The Western Cape also recorded one case of a 36-year-old male, who had travelled to multiple countries, including Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Turkey. He returned to South Africa on 9 March 2020.

“Contact tracing has also started for all these cases,” said the department.

Over 600 tests conducted


To date, the National Institute of Communicable Diseases has conducted 645 tests.

“More information relating to these cases will be communicated. We also request that the privacy of the patients and the families continues to be observed by the media and members of the public,” said the department.
SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za
SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.
Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
