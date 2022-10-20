Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

OptiSmileUniversity of PretoriaBabyYumYum.co.zaCOHSASAdotGOODEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Emergency Medicine News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Pfizer says Omicron-specific booster vaccine shows promising results but not yet approved for SA

20 Oct 2022
The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority is waiting for a response from pharmaceutical company Pfizer before considering an application for an Omicron-specific booster vaccine.
Source:
Source: Pixabay

Pharmaceutical company Pfizer on Thursday announced that a trial for their Omicron-specific booster vaccine, aimed at fighting infections caused by the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, has shown great promise.

The trial was only for adults.

Read the original article on Daily Maverick.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.

Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.

Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/
Read more: vaccine, Pfizer, clinical trials, Omicron

Related

Source:
SA to destroy millions of vaccines19 Sep 2022
Source:
Time to combat the burden of disease on South Africa's healthcare system8 Sep 2022
Source:
Moderna sues Pfizer30 Aug 2022
Source:
Pfizer to acquire Global Blood Therapeutics for $5.4bn22 Aug 2022
SA reports first death causally linked to Covid vaccine5 Aug 2022
Claimed pioneer of mRNA technology files patent infringement lawsuit against BioNTech
Claimed pioneer of mRNA technology files patent infringement lawsuit against BioNTech20 Jul 2022
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz