Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

Agro-processing News Global

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Russia sets grain deal conditions, Putin suggests free grain for Africa

22 Mar 2023
By: Reuters
Russia laid out conditions on Monday, 21 March for agreeing to any further extension of the Black Sea grain deal, and President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow could send free grain to African countries if those conditions were not met.
Vessels are seen as they await inspection under the Black Sea Grain Initiative, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, in the southern anchorage of the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey December 11, 2022. REUTERS/Yoruk Isik/File Photo
Vessels are seen as they await inspection under the Black Sea Grain Initiative, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, in the southern anchorage of the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey December 11, 2022. REUTERS/Yoruk Isik/File Photo

The deal, allowing the safe export of grain from Ukrainian and Russian Black Sea ports, was renewed on Saturday, 19 March for 60 days - half the intended period - after Moscow said any further extension beyond May 18 would hinge on the removal of some Western sanctions.

Russia's foreign ministry, in a statement posted on its website on Monday, said Moscow had decided to limit the extension of the deal to 60 days over what it called "a lack of progress... on normalisation of domestic agricultural exports".

AFRICA

Grain ship in Ukraine readies for journey to Africa
Grain ship in Ukraine readies for journey to Africa

By 15 Aug 2022

It said the deal's renewal in May would depend on certain conditions, including restoring access to the Swift financial messaging system for Russian state-owned agriculture-focused bank Rosselkhozbank, a resumption of farm machinery supplies, and the unblocking of foreign assets and accounts held by Russian agricultural companies.

The grain deal, brokered last July by the United Nations and Turkey, aims to combat a global food crisis partly fuelled by Russia's actions in Ukraine. Both Russia and Ukraine are major grain exporters.

Ukraine, Turkey, and the United Nations wanted to extend the deal for 120 days.

Helping Africa

Speaking at a Russia-Africa parliamentary conference in Moscow on Monday, Putin said grain exports under the Black Sea deal had unfairly prioritised "well-fed European markets" rather than African countries, and that the renewal of the deal on Russia's terms was in the continent's interests.

Putin said that if the deal were not renewed, Moscow could supply free grain to "especially needy African countries", without elaborating. So far, exports under the grain deal have been transported under commercial agreements.

Though the main destinations for grain shipped under the deal have been China, Spain and Turkey, African countries have benefited indirectly as increased supply has helped drive down global grain prices.

SOUTH AFRICA

Renewing Black Sea grain deal critical for Africa, WFP boss says
Renewing Black Sea grain deal critical for Africa, WFP boss says

By 20 Feb 2023

In its statement, Russia's foreign ministry said neither Turkey nor Ukraine had raised formal objections to the shortened renewal period for the grain deal.

A senior Ukrainian official told Reuters that Kyiv had objected to Moscow's insistence on a 60-day extension.

Western powers have hit Russia with tough sanctions over its actions in Ukraine. While Russian food and fertilizer exports are not under sanctions, Moscow says restrictions on payments, logistics and insurance industries are a barrier to such shipments.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

About Reuters

Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Gareth Jones and Susan Fenton.
Read more: food security, food crisis, food insecurity, agricultural exports, agriculture industry, agriculture companies, Reuters, agroprocessing, grain export

Related

Source: Tiger Brands
#WorldWaterDay: Tiger Brands invests R35m in water infrastructure to mitigate load shedding impact13 hours ago
How cultivated meat technology will affect farmers, veterinary professionals
How cultivated meat technology will affect farmers, veterinary professionals2 days ago
Citrus industry survival top of mind at CGA Summit
Citrus industry survival top of mind at CGA Summit17 Mar 2023
Farms in cities: New study offers planners and growers food for thought
Farms in cities: New study offers planners and growers food for thought15 Mar 2023
Kenya's 2022 earnings from tea exports rise to 138bn shillings
Kenya's 2022 earnings from tea exports rise to 138bn shillings14 Mar 2023
Agribusiness confidence deteriorates further in Q1
Agribusiness confidence deteriorates further in Q113 Mar 2023
Source: ©zlikovec via
SA poultry grows 15% in gross volume10 Mar 2023
Source: josealbafotos via
A negative fourth quarter GDP 2022 outcomes as expected, but not a serious concern8 Mar 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz