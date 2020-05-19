ADC 99th Annual Awards Week: The New York Times Magazine wins four Gold Cubes

The New York Time Magazine has won four Gold Cubes on the second day of the week-long online ADC 99th Annual Awards, when 55 prestigious Cubes were awarded in Experiential Design, Photography and Spatial Design.

BBDO Minneapolis with BBDO New York's “The Infinity Classroom” for Theirworld.

Best of Discipline for Experiential went to FCB Chicago with Lord + Thomas Chicago for “Most Dangerous Street“ on behalf of Illinois Council Against Handgun Violence. The New York Times Magazine landed Best of Discipline in Photography for its own “The King Becomes Her”. In Spatial Design, the Best of Discipline went to BBDO Minneapolis with BBDO New York for “The Infinity Classroom” for Theirworld.



For disciplines announced on the day, The New York Times Magazine led the way with four Gold Cubes, all in Photography, along with a Silver and a Bronze.



Winners in a few other disciplines will be announced each day this week, accompanied by daily Instagram Live conversations between ADC 99th jury members and the creatives behind the biggest winning works.



ADC Gold Cube winners for the second day of the ADC 99th Annual Awards are below.





Experiential Design (3 Gold, 4 Silver, 9 Bronze, 41 Merit)

ADC Gold Cubes went to:

No Fixed Address Toronto “Lolli: The Exhibit Nobody Wants to Talk About” for Canadian Centre for Child Protection in Environmental Design - Exhibition Design

FCB Chicago with Lord + Thomas Chicago, “Most Dangerous Street” for Illinois Council Against Handgun Violence in Experiential Design - Installations - Single

Goodby Silverstein & Partners with GS&P Social and Elevel, all in San Francisco, “Lessons in Herstory” for Daughters of the Evolution in Digital Experiences - Augmented / Mixed Reality

Photography (7 Gold, 9 Silver, 19 Bronze, 38 Merit)

ADC Gold Cube went to:

Ami Vitale Productions MIssoula “The Last Goodbye” for National Geographic in Wildlife - Single

The Cut New York for its own “A Pas de Deux of Color and Shape” in Fashion - Series

The New York Times Magazine New York for its own “The King Becomes Her” in Music / Entertainment - Single

The New York Times Magazine New York for its own “So the internet didn't turn out the way we hoped” in Fine Art / Conceptual - Single

The New York Times Magazine New York for its own “Great Performers” in Portraiture - Series

The New York Times Magazine New York for its own “The Haunted” in Photojournalism - Series

New York Magazine New York for its own “Reasons to Love New York” in Street - Series

Spatial Design (2 Gold, 5 Silver, 7 Bronze, 31 Merit)

ADC Gold Cubes went to:

BBDO Minneapolis with BBDO New York “The Infinity Classroom” for Theirworld in Design for Good - Spatial Design

TBWA\Media Arts Lab Los Angeles “AirPods Pro” for Apple in Spatial Design - Retail Design

“Every year, for 99 years, ADC rewards the very best work because it moves us forward,” said Steve Sandstrom, creative director, designer and founder, Sandstrom Partners New York and member of The One Club Board of Directors.

It gives recognition to the creators and producers, and also to the clients who make it happen. It inspires them to continue their excellence. And it inspires others to reach higher and work harder because every great idea needs great execution to even be considered. Each year the very best work is recorded and the new standard is set. And the world's creative energy continues to find new solutions and create new experiences and touch new audiences. In our world, there is no status quo. The ADC 99th Annual Awards, the world’s longest continually-running show celebrating excellence in craft and innovation in all forms of design and advertising, is part of The One Club for Creativity, the world’s leading nonprofit organization supporting and celebrating the global creative community.



