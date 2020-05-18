ADC 99th Annual Awards Week: 36 Cube winners in Fashion Design and Illustration

ADC 99th Annual Awards Week kicked off the first day of the week-long online Awards by announcing 36 Cube winners in Fashion Design and Illustration...

Impact BBDO Dubai with BBDO Pakistan Lahore and Samar Minallah Khan Islamabad's “Truck Art Childfinder” on behalf of Berger Paints.

Best of Discipline is Fashion Design went to Xiaotu Tang London for her own “Containers” in Traditional - Accessories. In Illustration, the Best of Discipline was awarded to Impact BBDO Dubai with BBDO Pakistan Lahore and Samar Minallah Khan Islamabad for “Truck Art Childfinder” on behalf of Berger Paints.



Winners in other disciplines will be announced each day this week, accompanied by daily Instagram Live conversations between ADC 99th jury members and the creatives behind the biggest winning works.



The complete list of Cube winners for the first day of the ADC 99th Annual Awards is as follows.



Fashion Design (2 Gold, 3 Silver, 3 Bronze and 12 Merit)

Gold Cube:

Africa, São Paulo, “Life Print” for Ampara Animal in Sustainable/Eco-friendly Fashion

Xiaotu Tang London for her own “Containers” in Traditional - Accessories

Silver Cube:

Taxi in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver and New York “Mental Fatigues” for Canadian Mental Health Association in Craft - Illustration

The Martin Agency Richmond with Musictoday Crozet “83 Futures” for Donate Life America in Design for Good - Fashion Design

Zulu Alpha Kilo Toronto “#UnravelHate” for Peace Collective in Design for Good - Fashion Design.

Bronze Cube:

Arteaga Brooklyn for its own “Arteaga: Ethical + Sustainable + Exquisite” in Sustainable/Eco-friendly Fashion

Jung von Matt Hamburg with 2WEI Music Hamburg “The adidas Wendejacket ‘Breaking Walls’ “ for adidas in Promotional Apparel

La Sonmai Hanoi for its own “Traditional Lacquer Phone-case” in Traditional - Accessories

Illustration (6 Gold, 8 Silver, 14 Bronze and 53 Merit)

Gold Cube:

Casa Rex São Paulo “Muito Esquisito” for Pulo do Gato in Book - Series

Edward Kinsella Illustration St. Louis “Us Original Motion Picture Soundtrack” for Waxwork Records in Packaging - Series

Goodby Silverstein & Partners with GS&P Social and Elevel, all in San Francisco “Lessons in Herstory” for Daughters of the Evolution in Digital - Series

Impact BBDO Dubai with BBDO Pakistan Lahore and Samar Minallah Khan Islamabad “Truck Art Childfinder” for Berger Paints in Design for Good - Illustration - Series

Kadir Nelson, Inc. Los Angeles “Flight of the Clotilda” for National Geographic in Editorial - Front Page - Single

Spotify USA, Inc. New York for its own “All The Moods” in Animation - Single

Silver Cube:

Elastic Santa Monica “ ‘Velvet Buzzsaw’ Main Title” for Neil Kellerhouse in Animation - Single

Eugenia Mello Brooklyn “Moving” for Victionary in Book - Series

Gallegos United Los Angeles “The Art of Storytelling” for Comcast in Promotional / Collateral - Series

Goodby Silverstein & Partners San Francisco “Creativity for All” for Adobe in Animation - Single

Head Gear Animation Toronto “Staffless Libraries” for Toronto Public Library Workers Union in Animation - Series

Nicolas Ortega Brooklyn “ ‘Human Scum’ and Trump’s Tortured English” for The New York Times in Editorial - Spread - Single

Spotify USA, Inc. New York for its own “All The Moods” in Animation - Series

Yidong Cai Shanghai for his own “C-Moji” in Personal / Unpublished - Series

Bronze Cube:

360i New York “Flavor Drop” for Truly Hard Seltzer in Packaging - Single

Airbnb Magazine New York and San Francisco with Kadir Nelson, Inc. Los Angeles for its own “Letter From Rome” in Editorial - Spread - Single

Google Brand Studio with Animade and Jungle Studios, all in London “Bauhaus Everywhere” for Google Arts and Culture in Animation - Series

IC4Design Hiroshima “Kakuichi Yokocho” for Hiroshima Kakuichi Yokocho in Digital - Single

Philipp und Keuntje Berlin with Carioca Studio Budapest “Plastic Legacy” for Greenpeace in Design for Good - Illustration - Series

Ran Zheng Jersey City “What Parents Can Do About Gendered Toys” for NPR in Digital - Single

RPA Santa Monica “#VaccinesWork” for Unicef Global in Design for Good - Illustration - Series

Sally Deng Los Angeles “Yusra Swims” for Creative Editions in Book - Single

Square Pixel Rio de Janeiro with Saatchi & Saatchi Dubai “Planet or Plastic?” for National Geographic in Design for Good - Illustration - Series

Tatsuro Kiuchi Tokyo “The Art Of Tatsuro Kiuchi” for Genkosha in Book - Series

Te Hu San Francisco for his own “Parade of Six-Armed Maṇi-Padme” in Personal / Unpublished - Single

The Folio Society London with Francis Vallejo Detroit “Anansi Boys” for The Folio Society in Book - Series

The New York Times Magazine New York for its own “Putting a Price on the End of the World” in Editorial - Front Page - Single

Yuke Li New York for her own “The Tiger In My Yard” in Book - Series

The ADC 99th Annual Awards is part of The One Club for Creativity, the world’s leading nonprofit organisation supporting and celebrating the global creative community.

The One Club awards shows each have their distinct focus. ADC Annual Awards juries maintain their long-running concentration as the champion for craft, design and innovation, while The One Show judges focus on creativity of ideas and quality of execution.



“For almost 100 years, ADC has been the leader in recognising excellence in innovation, design and craft from around the world,” said Brian Collins, chief creative officer, Collins New York and One Club Board member.

