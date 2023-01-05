Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

Fashion & Homeware News Global

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Victoria's Secret concludes acquisition of intimates retailer Adore Me

5 Jan 2023
Victoria's Secret & Co. (VS&Co) has completed its acquisition of Adore Me, a US-based digitally-native intimates brand and retailer.
Source: Adore Me
Source: Adore Me

Victoria’s Secret said in a statement that the acquisition creates meaningful sales and profit upside opportunities for VS&Co, including the opportunity to leverage Adore Me’s expertise and technology to continue to improve the Victoria’s Secret and Pink customer shopping experience and accelerate the modernisation of VS&Co’s digital platform.

Adore Me is expected to serve as a long-term growth vehicle for VS&Co, generating an estimated $250m of profitable sales in the startup's most recently completed fiscal year 2022. "Better together, VS&Co and Adore Me will continue leading the global intimates category forward in a more inclusive, tech-forward, and sustainable way," VS&Co said.

SOUTH AFRICA

David Jones sale: Woolies freed to focus on SA and Country Road businesses
David Jones sale: Woolies freed to focus on SA and Country Road businesses

By 20 Dec 2022

Founded in 2011 as an online lingerie startup, Adore Me has evolved into a direct-to-consumer lingerie and apparel brand and omnichannel retailer serving women of all sizes.

Adore Me serves more than 1.2 million active customers and is powered by a proprietary technology platform with differentiated customer experiences including 'Home Try-On' and monthly subscription options. The startup is also working to push the intimates category forward in a more environmentally-conscious way, becoming the first Certified B Corporation intimate apparel brand in the US.

Pivot towards growth and modernisation

Martin Waters, CEO at VS&Co, stated, “From the beginning, we evaluated Adore Me as a two-for-one opportunity – a technology-led, digital-first innovator in the intimates category and a highly efficient, growing and profitable standalone business model. I am thrilled with the swift completion of the acquisition and excited to welcome the entire Adore Me team into the VS&Co family.”

SOUTH AFRICA

Source:
Adidas left with Yeezy stock worth more than $500m

29 Dec 2022

Waters continued, “In Adore Me, we have acquired a business and a team that will help us deliver improved, elevated and differentiated experiences for Victoria’s Secret and Pink customers. This acquisition will be a significant accelerant as we pivot toward growth and modernise the foundation of our company with technology at the forefront of everything we do.

“From a financial point of view, we firmly believe the standalone Adore Me business can continue their industry-leading sales growth at operating margin rates that are similar or accretive to the VS&Co operating model. We view this acquisition as a win-win opportunity to drive long-term, sustainable shareholder value.”

NextOptions
Read more: lingerie, Victoria's Secret, fashion retail, omnichannel retail, intimate apparel

Related

Source: Sardaka, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Woolworths to sell David Jones to Australian private-equity firm19 Dec 2022
H&M South Africa goes online in partnership with Superbalist
H&M South Africa goes online in partnership with Superbalist15 Dec 2022
Source: Geof Sheppard, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Next buys Joules out of administration for £34m2 Dec 2022
Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
TFG open to participate in UK retail consolidation1 Dec 2022
Pick n Pay Futurewear: Accessible designer fashion made in SA
Pick n Pay Futurewear: Accessible designer fashion made in SA18 Nov 2022
Source: Supplied
Cape Union Mart Group relaunches loyalty programme17 Nov 2022
Kendall and Kylie Jenner's clothing brand lands in SA
Kendall and Kylie Jenner's clothing brand lands in SA17 Nov 2022
Source: Australian Footwear and Leather Show
SA's footwear and leather industry showcased in Australia16 Nov 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz